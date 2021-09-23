'You are more than your weight': Angel Locsin gives weight loss advice

From left: Angel in a June 2020 screengrab from her show "Iba Yan," Angel in an Instagram post on Sept. 21, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin gave an advice to those struggling to lose weight.

In her Instagram account, Angel, who went viral yesterday because of her slimmer figure, said that knowing to pose can help someone look slimmer.

“Hello everyone! About my recent post that became viral, first, I want to say that knowing how to pose the right way can help you look slimmer. I think everyone who posts ootd’s or watched Top model knows this,” she said.

“So for those struggling to lose that extra weight, please don’t feel pressured. I tell you that I understand that it’s not easy, having been fighting weight gain for years,” she added.

Angel also said that pressure will not help people who wanted to lose weight. She also encouraged everyone to not let others' perception of you to discourage you.

“Pressure did not and will not help. Just take your time. Your body, your rules. Just don’t forget to love every inch of you in the process, no matter what other people may say. You are more than your weight or how you look. What’s important is how you feel and think of yourself. Shine. Don’t let the perception of others dim your light. I know you are trying. I know it’s hard. I understand,” she said.

She also acknowledged that she’s still a work in progress and will not let anyone dictate her pace.

“Second, slowly, yes I was able to slim down — but I’m acknowledging that I’m still a work in progress. Though I feel good now. I’ve been taking care of my health and trying out something new. I will share with you my process and journey some other time, when I’m more confident na,” Angel said.

“But this is not without struggles and bumps. I will not let anyone dictate my pace. But I am looking forward to what I can achieve in the next 3 months or so. Love you, fats and all,” she added.

