How Camille Prats overcame being â€˜too lazy to workoutâ€™; options for strong immunityÂ 

How Camille Prats overcame being ‘too lazy to workout’; options for strong immunity

MANILA, Philippines — As a mom of three kids - Nathan, Nala and Nolan, actress and TV host Camille Prats-Yambao got her hands full. Even so, in between her everyday morning show and taking care of her kids, she still has time and energy to workout.

She admitted that this was not the case pre-pandemic, when exercise was only based on her mood and not part of her lifestyle. Like many people, Camille professed that she also had many excuses before hitting the gym.

“I would do all kinds of workout just to be able to say that I was able to do it but not really the quality workout you know na nahihirapan ka. So this pandemic, my husband and I got into fitness and one of the people who pushed me to push harder was my husband because pre-pandemic he doesn’t workout. Whenever we talk about it, he thinks he’s healthy, he thinks he’s alright. Up until he started losing weight and gaining muscle as compared to his photos from before and that’s when he realized na ‘I wasn’t really fit pala before’.”

Camille, too, thought she was healthy enough that’s why she was not religiously working out before.

“I thought I was fine, I was happy in that state,” she confessed.

But ever since noticing positive changes in her stamina and weight loss due to regular exercise, working out has become a habit for Camille and her husband.

She admitted that people were “shocked” with her transformation because of the big difference.

For those who also want to start their fitness journey but often find themselves too tired or not in the mood to do so, here are Camille’s tips:

Take it slow

“Don’t try something instantly,” Camille enthused, “Start things by trying out first and just level up once you get used to it – to not stress your body.”

Find a good motivation to get you going

According to Camille, what make her and her husband committed to sustain their fitness lifestyle is to be strong enough to be there for their kids for as long as they can.

“Even when you feel like you don’t like it, even when you feel lazy or not in the mood. And sometimes, you can even come up with an excuse that you’re busy… but you know what? It’s just about making time for it. If it matters… then you will really make time for it,” she said.

“When the mindset started changing, we wanted to be healthy for our kids, we want to wake up so energetic, pwede sila mag-demand ng playtime. We want to give our all to them and also not feel tired whenever we do it.”

What to look for in virtual workouts

Being intentional about movement sounds like a big leap, but sticking to a physically active routine is all it takes to give you the benefits of quality sleep, faster metabolism, strong bones, immunity and a stable mood. Dietitian-nutritionist Cheshire Que’s advice is “Look for a virtual home exercise that you enjoy to get you started. There are tons of options that you can find on YouTube that require a small amount of space with little or no equipment required.”

Her suggestion? “Consider activities that build strength and endurance to enhance muscle building, as well as, online functional fitness training with a professional to provide the body with strength for activities of daily living, such as bending, twisting, lifting, pushing squatting.”

If you’re experiencing uncontrollable pee or can “barely hold’ urine when laughing or exerting effort and bearing down, remember that these are red flags for having weak pelvic floor muscles.

“Add Kegel exercise, especially for women, to help strengthen the pelvic floor or the group of muscles that give you proper control over your bladder and bowels. This practice also prevents a condition known as stress incontinence,” Cheshire explained.

Here’s how to do it:

Make sure that the bladder is empty, then sit or lie.

Tighten the pelvic floor muscles, hold tight and count three to five seconds.

Relax and hold for five seconds.

Repeat 10 times.

Don’t forget to breathe during the process.

Did you know that UTI can be an indication of a compromised immune system, especially if it’s recurrent? “High levels of the stress hormone cortisol will lead to a compromised immune system. When this happens, the consequence would be increased susceptibility to infection from virus, bacteria or fungi," Cheshire said.

Commit yourself

“Focus yourself in what you want and commit to it,” Camille advised at a recent virtual conference.

“The commitment is really the key to the changes that happened to me… Maybe it was really about committing to working out, really doing quality workouts, devoting 30 minutes to 45 minutes of your time each day.”

Make it a priority and not just work out depending on your mood, she reminded.

“But for me and my husband, we made it our top priority like for each day, we get up, we get dressed and we go down to our garage and we start working out. So that’s how we start our day.”

Have a support group

“Don’t worry about what other people say. If they don’t support you, then maybe they’re not the ones you should be talking to with the change that you wanted to do in your life,” enthused the actress.

“If you’re easily swayed by negative comments, then you might not be committed enough.”

Take turns with your partner in taking care of the kids, the household chores, etc. so you still have time to work out, she added.

OK to put it off tomorrow

“Don’t overwhelm yourself too much with things have you to do. If you can’t do it, that’s fine, there’s still tomorrow. So don’t put too much pressure on yourself also,” she suggested.

Mobile banking, said Camille, helps her fulfill her financial obligations on her own terms without worrying about the usual banking hours. Whether it be through transferring funds during a shoot, paying bills in the middle of her workout, or maximizing her UnionBank Online goals feature in her own personal time, she shared how the usual adult responsibilities don’t have to chip away her personal time with herself and her children.

Manage your mind, emotions

It’s no secret that depression and anxiety have been on the rise since the pandemic. As resilient as we are, our minds and emotions have been the target during this crisis.

“The body affects the mind and the mind affects the body, that’s why paying attention to our mental health is a crucial step," said Cheshire.

Thankfully, there are little things we can do that make a great impact on our mental hygiene, such as yoga and pilates. “(Apart) from leaving you sweaty and centered, yoga helps in becoming more present, mindful, and calm," she said.

Cheshire also noted that another low-impact option that has the same dramatic effect in improving the mood and balancing the brain chemicals, (namely serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins) is pilates.

“Doing pilates provides a distraction from negative thoughts, releasing stress, and enhancing mindfulness.” And it turns out, activities such as meditation, journaling, coloring, cooking, gardening, or other related activities, help to conquer anxiety, anger, and even depression.

“Remember that chronic stress not only impairs the immune system, it can also make us more susceptible to infections and other illnesses when left unmanaged,” Cheshire added.

Eat healthy, drink supplements for more energy during exercise

According to Camille, it is okay to take medications for painful body parts “if that’s your excuse not to exercise.”

She also recommended taking vitamins and food supplements to give you the energy to exercise.

Don’t like to take your vitamins? Don’t fret because Camille, too, used to not drink hers.

“When COVID happened, I realized that we really need to take care of our body, up our immune system and our body,” she explained as reason on what convinced her to finally take her meds.

“I realized that all these supplements that I’m taking, they’re really helpful. They really give me the energy that I need. S’yempre, they’re there to keep my immune system high… I feel protected and strong. Dapat palakasin ang mga katawan natin, apart from eating healthy, drinking well and being active physically.”

The following are the vitamins she takes from the label she endorses, Puritan’s Pride, available nationwide in select Watsons stores and online at Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, BeautyMNL and Watsons Online:

Vitamins C and D and Zinc for stronger immunity

Omega-3 fish oil for heart health before working out and to make her energy last longer

Collagen for beautiful skin and to prevent hair fall due to exercise

Calcium for strong bones and joints

L-Carnitine for added fat burn during and after workout

Other options for stronger immunity:

Kim Atienza: Exercise not enough

Entrasol Platinum with Procare formula is an adult nutritional supplement that can help fulfill an adult’s daily nutritional needs for protection, healthy aging and recovery coupled with proper diet, healthy lifestyle and exercise. Its formula allows adults to get more nutrition with its high protein,vitamin D and calcium combination that helps maintain muscle mass and bone strength. Its high fiber that content helps optimum nutrition absorption. Its high vitamin C, E and Zinc with MCT helps optimize the immune system. Its 75% whey protein helps muscle growth. The formula also contains nine vitamins and six minerals and folic acid.

In a pre-marketing surveillance conducted in 2020, it showed that with daily supplementation of Entrasol Platinum, patients recover faster. From an average of 14 confinement days, COVID-19 patients who were given two servings of the brand a day were reportedly discharged after 10 days only or 53% earlier. Forty-three out of the 68 patients, or 63% enrolled in the program, maintained their weight and 23 or 34% out of the 68 patients gained weight. This means that the brand may be used to assist in supporting the nutritional needs of critically ill and hospitalized patients and even people recovering from illnesses and surgeries.

Available in two flavors, Chocolate and Vanilla at 200g and 600g, the brand is available online in Lazada and Shopee and in all leading drugstores, groceries and supermarkets nationwide.

Kalbe International, a leading nutrition health manufacturer in Southeast Asia, tapped Kim “Kuya Kim” Atienza to be its first brand ambassador to help promote the company and its newest nutritional powdered milk drink. Healthy and fit at 50+, Kuya Kim is active, sharp and with a strong sense of service. For Kuya Kim, achieving and being more during the time of pandemic and at 40s and beyond is challenging yet possible.

“Healthy habits, exercise and right nutrition is important. But sometimes, it is not enough. That’s why we need an adult supplementation that can meet our body’s nutritional need," he said.

Traditional Chinese medicine vs COVID-19

Last July 13, 2021, The Department of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Service Institute in partnership with Philippine Archipelago international Trading Corporation hosted a webinar featuring prominent figures in Traditional Chinese Medicine which was instrumental in the pandemic management in China. The very timely webinar, titled “Learning from the China Experience – Control and Surge Prevention," highlighted both countries’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the current surge, we could make very good use of the learnings we garnered from the prominent speakers who attended our webinar. Two most important learnings gathered from all panelists include “Early Intervention” and “Integration of Chinese and Western Medicine with Comprehensive Rehabilitation Treatment."

The earlier we detect and treat, the better for us. Cooperation is vital to the efficacy of all preventive and control efforts. The implementation of a top-down, side-to-side, and bottom-up approach basically ensures that the paramount objective of having a proper communication and information dissemination to the entire community involving all sectors of society, is met.

There are many treatments that we can do which was not given much stress throughout the pandemic. Physiological, emotional and psychological rehabilitation treatments also play a big part in battling this virus. There are three Traditional Chinese Medicines (TCM) to treat COVID-19 in China and one of these three TCMs is registered and widely distributed in the Philippines, Lianhua Qingwen Capsule.

Academician Zhang Boli gave emphasis to the importance of medication in the cure, control and prevention of COVID-19. “Quarantine without medicine is only half the success," said the academician.

It was recently reported in the news that “The latest research findings from the team of Professor Yang Zifeng from the State Key Laboratory of Respiratory Disease in Guangzhou, China, have showed that Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen has an effective inhibitory action on the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2." In fact, its anti-viral functions are effective against not just the Delta, but also the Alpha and Beta variants as well.

Of course, getting vaccinated is imperative and recommended for protection against the virus. However, it will take more time before we reach herd immunity. Vaccine supplies need to catch up with the demand.

Meanwhile, we still need to follow the preventive measure of social distancing, wearing face masks and shield, washing hands frequently, using sanitizer alcohol and keeping healthy by exercising, getting sunshine, eating healthy and getting enough sleep. But should we catch the COVID-19 virus despite observing safety protocols, after all the Delta variant is said to be airborne, we must go for early treatment.

As Dr. Zhang Boli said, quarantine + medication is key. Do not wait until your symptoms become worse before taking Lianhua Qingwen, take it at the onset of symptoms and recover quickly. Remember the importance of Philippine government’s PDITR +V strategy which is "Prevent, Detect, Isolate, Treat, Reintegrate and Vaccinate," which is sure to cut off the transmission chain according to Contact Tracing Czar, Baguio Mayor Benjie Magalong. With the cooperation of all the Filipinos, we can do our share to help control and manage the surge of COVID-19.

Despite its safety, Lianhua Qingwen’s current classification is Prescription Drug (Rx)—requiring a doctor’s prescription. Prescription-holding consumers may purchase in all Mercury Drug Stores, Southstar Drug, Watsons, Rose Pharmacy and TGP nationwide and other pharmacies at a suggested retail price of P288.00/box (24 capsules/box).

Deal with cough, cold season with right remedies

It is that time of the year again: cough and colds season. With hot, humid spells alternating with cold, rainy days, you, your loved ones, and practically everyone are at risk of acquiring respiratory illnesses. The most common of these diseases are cough and the common cold, both of which afflict most of Filipinos every year.

The increased risk of catching cough, the common cold and other respiratory illnesses are few of the reasons you need to take even greater care of your health, especially your nose, mouth, throat, lungs, and airways – or respiratory tract, in short. When this usual pair (Cough + Cold) strike, Ambroxyl and Salinase, respectively, may be your right remedies to ease the symptoms.

Ambroxyl (Ambroxol Hydrochloride) helps soften and reduce the phlegm, thus, eases breathing by lessened coughing and unblocked airways. Ambroxyl may be your comforting relief against tough phlegm that eases and clears the lungs to restore cough free comfort to children and adult. It also helps alleviate acute and chronic respiratory tract disorders, notably bronchitis, bronchial asthma, and bronchiectasis. It also is available in both tablet and syrup, which makes it convenient to any of your preferred form of relief.

Salinase, available in drops, spray, or nebulizing solution; is a natural moisturizer that contains saline, a purified gentle salt solution. It works by moistening thickened mucus, whose buildup causes most of the discomfort associated with the common cold such as runny nose, nasal congestion, headache, and even coughing. In addition, Salinase solution is typically mixed with anti-asthma medication for nebulization, thus helping the mixture clear mucus buildup and ease off breathing problems associated with bronchitis and bronchial asthma. As a result, you will be able to breathe more comfortably and feel much better in no time. Salinase may be used both by adult and children and it neither suppresses appetite nor causes rebound congestion and hyper-irritability as observed with oral decongestants.

While Ambroxyl and Salinase may be your right remedies for cough and cold, respectively, prevention is still better than cure. It is best to keep your respiratory tract as healthy as possible. You can do that by eating a balanced diet, getting plenty of exercise and sufficient sleep, avoiding smoking and secondhand smoke and performing breathing exercises regularly. Available at www.mypharma.ph, Ambroxyl and Salinase are essential now that the cough and cold season is here.

Fuel up with plant-based food, beverage

Photo release If you only have five to 10 minutes before exercise, Old Orchard Cranberry Juice can help. “Cranberry juice can provide an instant energy boost because it contains readily absorbable simple carbohydrates. It’s also a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. This helps combat oxidative stress. Studies have shown that cranberries in the form of fruit or fruit juice have been considered as having benefits beyond basic nutrition or considered a functional food that may help with UTI prevention and as an adjunct to treatment,” according to Cheshire.

Many studies prove that if we want to enjoy a healthier, fuller and more vibrant life, consuming more plant-based food will do the trick. However, don’t get confused as it won’t mean foregoing meat or animal products entirely. “In essence, this meal plan emphasizes whole food, unprocessed to minimally processed food. The idea is also to include more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds, and nuts, with minimal consumption of animal products,” Cheshire explained.

And since food and fluid are also important to maximize the results of your workout, Cheshire reminded to fuel up before and after a workout.

“If you want your body to perform at its best, it’s going to need fuel. Carbohydrates supply the body with the energy it needs to enable you to maximize your workout. Combining carbohydrate and protein after a sweat session replenishes glycogen stores, repair and build muscles.”

