Health and wellness are accessible at Watsons!
Even during quarantine and lockdown, Watsons has given Filipinos access to vitamins, supplements, OTC medications and personal products through its 800+ stores nationwide and its online channels. Good health is just a click or a tap away if you're unable to go to a Watsons store!
MANILA, Philippines — Ideally, all the vitamins and nutrients needed by our body can be obtained from food. But present realities make that difficult.



Buying fresh food is not easy right now and finding the time to cook even when we’re mostly home is difficult as well. Taking our vitamins daily is the best way for us to complete our recommended daily allowance of nutrients so that our bodies stay healthy.



Taking vitamins not only gives us the energy to help us get through the day, it also helps boost the immune system and improve our memory and mood.



Even during quarantine and lockdown, Watsons has given Filipinos access to vitamins, supplements, OTC medications and personal products through its 800+ stores nationwide and its online channels. Good health is just a click or a tap away if you're unable to go to a Watsons store!



Stock up at Watsons for some of the best and most premium vitamins, supplements and personal care products. Here are some of the customer favorites at Watsons:






Conzace Softgel Capsules are formulated with Zinc, Vitamins A, C and E to help boost your immunity and improve the condition of hair and skin. Low levels of zinc in the body can increase the risk for infections. Those who have difficulty taking capsules and tablets can drink Watsons Vitamin C + Zinc + Vitamin D Effervescent Tablets.



Berocca are effervescent vitamin tablets with Magnesium, Zinc, Calcium, Vitamin C and all eight B vitamins to help release energy from food, reduce tiredness and fatigue and support physical and mental stamina. Magnesium supports the immune system and helps regulate blood pressure levels.



For older people, Essentiale Forte provides nutritional support in the management of damaged liver due to chronic liver disease, liver cirrhosis, fatty liver and other causes.



Watsons B Complex 2,500mg per Effervescent Tablet supports nerve health and helps relieve muscle pain and loss of nerve reflexes. B vitamins are important for our general well-being.






Propan TLC for kids which combines vitamins to help in overall growth and wellbeing. It boosts the child's appetite and energy and has Chlorella Growth Factor to enhance growth.



Lola Remedios is an all-natural food supplement syrup that provides quick relief for itchy throat as well as the overall feeling of heaviness.



Fern C Capsules contain Vitamin C, which hastens wound healing and increases the body's resistance against infectious diseases.



For oral care, Oral B Cross Action Indicator Toothbrush and Listerine Total Care All-In-One Mouthwash help keep your teeth and gums healthy and strong.



Senka Perfect White Clay Cleanser gets rid of dirt and oil on your skin while and Gyne Pro Ultra Protection Feminine Wash helps get rid of odor, itch and irritation.



Shop now at any of Watsons 800+ stores nationwide, online via www.watsons.com.ph or mobile app, or via call & delivery service.



Wellness is just a tap or a click away! Hurry and enjoy the discounts offered at the Watsons Vitamins Super Saver Sale. This is a rare wellness opportunity you shouldn't miss.



When you shop, use your Watsons Card to earn points.



 



For more updates, you can also follow Watsons' social media pages on Facebook and Instagram at @watsonsph.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

