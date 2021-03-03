LIST: Filipino celebrities share doable tips to stay healthy

MANILA, Philippines — The problem with committing to healthier habits is less about ease and more on actionability.

With the right steps, anyone can be introduced to a better lifestyle.

Telecommunications company Globe kept this in mind when they held the online event “Reinvent Wellness at Home: A Virtual Fitfest for All” over the weekend.

During the virtual fitfest, celebrities and personalities shared their personal experiences to illustrate how they were able to adopt healthy living practices.

Here are some of the practical advice they gave.

Box it out with Blackpink

TV and events host Martin Javier and astronaut Chino Roque, together with rhythm boxing instructor Jay Avellana, focused on physical fitness through exercise.

Worldwide K-pop sensation Blackpink, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, is one of the most popular musical acts today. The record-breaking girl group is known for its distinct sound and aesthetic in Korea as well as in the international scene.

Martin and Chino demonstrated during their rhythm boxing exercise session how one can incorporate the magic of Blackpink in any workout by simply playing their music in the background.

Common issues experienced by those who are still working out their workout routines is consistency, Martin and Chino agreed.

“Consistency, ‘yun 'yung mahirap i-maintain especially everything’s being done at home. You force yourself to workout at home, ang hirap makahanap ng motivation,” Martin said.

“I think one of the common problems I’ve heard from clients this year is consistency, mahirap, it’s hard to keep, even though we are working from home, a lot of things are coming in. The work hours have been stretched,” Chino added.

Chino, however, said that little progress is better than zero progress in any case.

“Today is the best day to start. Getting one workout done is always better than none. One workout done, tomorrow you’re gonna be giving yourself another goal, and as long as you get that done, okay lang.”

Healthy meal as happy meal

Celebrity couple Slater Young and Kryz Uy, on the other hand, cooked up a healthy meal prep lesson.

“Before, we used to have different practices like you went to the gym, you ate out at restaurants a lot. But now that we’re always at home, it’s important that we have habits that help us keep our health up there because now more than ever, it’s important to be healthy,” Kryz said.

Slater admitted that his wife is always the one in charge of their meal preps, choosing the best ingredients for the best of their family.

Kryz said that we need to be just as mindful about what we ingest as we are about beauty products.

“I feel like super important to be mindful about the food that you’re putting in your body, because choosy na nga tayo sa make up, sa skin care, what more ‘yung things na pinapasok natin sa ating body, so kailangan super mindful tayo,” she said.

The inconvenient truth is that we act based on convenience.

“A lot of the times, we choose unhealthy because when we’re hungry, we’re snacking, or when we’re in a rush, it takes so much time to prepare these home meals,” Kryz observed.

The secret, according to her, is meal plans.

“That’s why it’s nice to have meal prep because you prep all the ingredients, that when you cook it, you just grab all the ingredients and you’re good to go.”

Slater asked her how to find all these ingredients and then knowing what to do afterward.

“I really want to eat healthy, I was forced to learn,” she said. “Now, you really have access to everything. Everyone can be your consultant.”

Don’t hate, meditate

Meanwhile, Kapamilya star Maris Racal shared her morning wellness routine.

Apart from her early workout and skincare, Maris starts the day by meditating.

“Meditating is really important to me. I do it on a normal day. I do it before I start taping. I always think about the blessings and all the good things that have been happening,” she shared.

This means humbling oneself by keeping in touch with their spiritual side.

Meditation balm personally works for Maris, who said it’s one of the things that are hard to appreciate as a child but becomes invaluable as an adult.

“Of course, after I take it all in, lagi kong iniisip ‘yung mga sinasabi ng mom ko that, whatever we have right now, the material things, hiram lang natin ito lahat, and that one simple thought always, always keeps me thankful for everything.”