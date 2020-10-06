KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Caridad Sanchez's kids refute each other on mom's real condition
Caridad Sanchez shown here in a boxing pose after a workout.
@josef_aleksandr via Instagram
Caridad Sanchez's kids refute each other on mom's real condition
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 12:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vetaran actress Caridad Sanchez’s daughter and son had contradicting views on the actress' condition.

Her daughter Cathy Babao recently opened up about Caridad’s alleged battle against dementia, but her son Alexander Babao denied that the actress is struggling from the disease.

Cathy, who has a master's degree in family psychology, published on her website that Caridad is “matanda na malilimutin na minsan may moment na nakaka-alala pa siya.”

“At this point I don’t know whether I should be grateful that she’s now unknowingly, portraying the dream role she had hoped for many years ago. Perhaps it will help in the coping, if I reframe things this way. Should I think of it as an answered prayer?” Cathy said in the story

Cathy described her mom’s battle “the most difficult challenge of my adult life, next to losing my son.”

“My mother is fading. Day by day, week by week. It is the most difficult challenge of my adult life, next to losing my son. Anticipatory grief. This is what this is all over again. With my son, we had two whole weeks to fight, to hope, to pray that he would get better. And when he did not, we had a few days to accept and to surrender,” she said.

Alexander, however, took to his Instagram account to allege that his sister violated the privacy and honor of their mother.

“I Alexander Joseph S. Babao, son of Caridad Sanchez Babao, was shocked by the article published by my sister which was done without permission, violating the privacy, legacy and honor of my Mother,” he said.

“My Mom has a mild cognitive handicap that goes with aging. But it is unfair for her to be disrespected like this. Under my care, she remains very physically fit, a source of wisdom, strength and blessing to me whenever we have our late night mother and son conversations,” he added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UAZ Hunter PH Fan page (@josef_aleksandr) on

 

Alexander thanked the public for supporting his mom as he question the “opportunistic timing” of his sister’s statement.

“I thank the public who still continue to show their support, love and respect for my mother. However, I question the opportunistic timing of it’s publication by my sister,” he said.

He then posted photos and videos of his mom boxing and then visiting fellow actor Richard Gomez.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UAZ Hunter PH Fan page (@josef_aleksandr) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UAZ Hunter PH Fan page (@josef_aleksandr) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UAZ Hunter PH Fan page (@josef_aleksandr) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UAZ Hunter PH Fan page (@josef_aleksandr) on

 

Cathy, however, answered Alexander's accusations on her Instagram account, saying: "It was never my intention to disrespect or disparage my mother’s image when I started to write about her dementia on social media. It took me a very long time to decide whether or not I would share our family’s story."

"I decided to finally write about it for the following reasons. 1. There is nothing shameful about admitting that a loved one has dementia. It’s a condition that afflicts a huge percentage of the senior population. It’s a condition that is highly misunderstood and sometimes even maligned. What persons with dementia need above all is time, patience, love, understanding and respect. To be able to give this, you must understand what dementia looks like and what it requires of the person/s caring for the person with dementia. 2. In sharing my mother’s story, my only motivation is to help other families understand, and come to an acceptance of their loved one’s condition. I cannot overemphasize the importance of early diagnosis, and acceptance. In families where there is no total acceptance, where family members are not on the same page, discord and misunderstanding are most likely to occur."

According to Cathy, "Denial is only to the detriment of the person with dementia."

"This will be the last thing I have to say about this issue... Mommy is physically strong. No question about that. Decades of daily running and waking have paid off. I am grateful that she is able to still exercise and walk unaided. It is the dementia that is affecting her memory. It is a fact that I have now accepted with all my heart... Knowing mom, she would not want to hide her condition if she knew that sharing our story would help others who are on a similar journey much like the one we find ourselves on right now."

CARIDAD SANCHEZ DEMENTIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angelica Panganiban opens up about almost getting into an illicit love affair
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
In the latest episode of her new show “Ask Angelica,” she was asked if she has already fallen in love with an...
Entertainment
fbfb
Snooky tells all (well, almost!)
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
“I am not ashamed to admit that I am bipolar. I guess some people already know it. It’s nothing to be ashamed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gabby in his little paradise
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
You can think of clichés to describe Gabby Concepcion’s present state of being: far from the maddening crowd,...
Entertainment
fbfb
I miss you papa, Tito Daza
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Yesterday, Oct. 4, would have been my papa’s 79th birthday if he were still alive today. He passed away on Christmas...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vice Ganda on his struggles during the pandemic
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Madonna is right.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Bela and her Korean connection
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
Not many fans probably know that last February Bela Padilla was in South Korea to shoot a movie called Ultimate Oppa, a joint...
Entertainment
fbfb
Louis Partridge, the cutie in Enola Holmes, is the ‘actor to watch’
By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
If you’ve already seen Enola Holmes on Netflix, lead star Millie Bobby Brown is not the only charmer in the adventure...
Entertainment
fbfb
The Masked Singer is back
By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
The Masked Singer is back on the Blue Ant Entertainment channel. That means one hour of my Thursday evenings from 9:45 to...
Entertainment
fbfb
Michelle Madrigal goes viral for sharing how she found her 'forever' from Tinder
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
The video trended as it revealed how the couple met via dating app Tinder.
Entertainment
fbfb
Henry Omaga-Diaz returns to 'TV Patrol'
22 hours ago
Starting Monday (October 5), seasoned journalist and investigative reporter Henry Omaga-Diaz will deliver the biggest news...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with