Ricci Rivero (2nd from left) signed a contract to be MundiPharma's ambassador for the Betadine Upper Respiratory Care products on Wednesday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Ricci Rivero reveals defensive play — against germs
(Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 1:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fighting Maroon Ricci Rivero is not just doing his best on the hardcourt, but also in keeping himself safe from germs and sickness.

Rivero has partnered with MundiPharma as an ambassador of Betadine Upper Respiratory Care products after a successful stint in promoting their wound-care products.

Including the Betadine Oral Gargle, Betadine Throat Spray and Betadine Nasal Spray, Rivero sees the partnership as something that will help him remain healthy.

"It's something na magagamit talaga natin throughout [our daily life]... sobrang daming nangyayari kasi ngayon diba," Rivero said during the contract signing at the MundiPharma office in Bonifacio Global City.

"It's something na magagamit natin para magprevent... why not use it [now] rather than be sorry after?," he added.

Rivero lives a busy life, juggling being a student, an athlete and a showbiz personality.

With a lot of activities on his daily schedule, Rivero uses the products as a way of protecting himself and those around him.

"Di naman natin naiiwasan yung mga nakakasama natin araw-araw... so mas okay na talaga maging safe than sorry," Rivero said.

