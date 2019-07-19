WATCH: Saab Magalona on second pregnancy, bouncing back from losing a child

MANILA, Philippines — Actress, singer, photographer and blogger Saab Magalona is in high spirits now that she is expecting a new baby with husband Jim Bacarro.

Following the recent launch of cosmetics label Happy Skin’s new Disney collection, Saab shared in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com that she did not expect to be pregnant one year after her first pregnancy.

“I wasn’t planning on anything, but given the fact that my siblings and I are very close on ages, I think it’s a good thing. I think it would be easier for me to raise them together in a very close age,” she said on the one-year age gap of her firstborn son with her new baby.

According to her, her son understands that she is pregnant and has become very clingy.

“This pregnancy is easier, but the fact that I have a one-year-old is hard because I can’t really carry him as much while standing,” she admitted.

Though her doctor advised her to stop exercising for the moment, she has no diet restrictions.

“I try to stay healthy as I can but when I do have cravings, sometimes I give in, to treat myself.”

She does her homework by Googling the ingredients of every skincare and cosmetic product she uses to make sure that the ones she uses are very safe for her baby.

“Now that I’m pregnant, I’ve been staying at home a lot. I’m not putting a lot of makeup on to let my skin breathe… But every night, I still wash my face. If I do wear makeup, I make sure to remove it,” Saab said of her pregnancy beauty routine, which includes cleansing oil and midnight recovery oil.

Saab was among the Filipinas chosen by Happy Skin and Disney to personify their new collaboration collection, which includes 19 pieces of limited-edition lippie shades in matte, mousse, and gloss textures together with new innovative and multi-tasking products like a three-in-one brow and eye product, multi-use mousses and vegan nail polishes.

If she would have it her way, Saab said she only wants to have two kids for now.

Last year, Saab and Jim mourned the loss of one of their twins. For those who had the same experience, she said: “My advice would be not to think about the whole ‘bounce back.’ Honestly, for me, I was focused to take care of my child.”

For those who want to become moms like her, she advised: “Breastfeeding really helped when it comes to weight loss… so you don’t have to go to the gym immediately. Just breastfeed your child and it (weight loss) would come naturally. Taking care of a child is more important. But I think, taking care of yourself is also important. So, if you feel the need to exercise, to take care of your body, listen to your body. Go for it! Whatever your body says, do it!” — Videos by Deni Bernardo