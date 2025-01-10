LOOK: Celebrities Anne Curtis, Marian Rivera, others praise the new vivo X200 Pro

MANILA, Philippines — With every product launch, vivo solidifies its place in the smartphone industry, winning over both consumers and tech aficionados with unparalleled camera performance.

Its X-series, in particular, garnered significant buzz when vivo confirmed in mid-November the unveiling of the vivo X200 Pro in the Philippines, signaling the comeback of the brand's top-of-the-line series in the country this December after its last release in 2022.

The anticipation intensified when Mrwhosetheboss, a YouTuber with a massive 20-million-strong audience, posted a video crowning the vivo X200 Pro as the "Best Camera Phone 2024" in his recent video.

"When I use this phone, it makes me feel like I can capture things that I never thought I could," remarked Mrwhosetheboss in the YouTube video.

He enthusiastically shared more details about the camera, adding, '"It just bleeds style! It's got a big main camera sensor. It's got a 200-megapixel zoom camera, which means you could get a lot closer to things than you think. And absolutely amazing Portrait Mode that makes me feel like I could do this as a career. And even the video quality is probably the best that I've seen on an Android."

Through vivo's strategic partnership with ZEISS, it has revolutionized mobile imaging, integrating advanced camera technologies into its co-engineered smartphones.

The vivo X200 Pro exemplifies this innovation, offering a 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, 50MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, and 50MP ZEISS True Color Main Camera, which set a new standard in smartphone photography.

With the 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, the X200 Pro brings specialized telephoto modes, enabling users to shoot everything from sweeping landscapes to capturing the finest macro details!

Top celebrities Marian Rivera, Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza, and Anne Curtis set social media ablaze during the Philippine debut of the vivo X200 Pro, highlighting its cutting-edge innovations and superior camera performance, driving massive engagement on TikTok and Instagram.

As these celebrities and KOLs raved about the vivo X200 Pro’s standout camera features, it prompted a surge of interest among techy-savvy Filipinos at vivo stores.

Excited to master your professional-level photography? The vivo X200 Pro is available for Php 69,999, with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, at vivo e-store, Shopee, Lazada, and authorized retail stores nationwide!

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.