Win a vivo X200 Pro with the ‘Merry vivo Christmas’ raffle promo

As the holiday hits its peak, vivo is going full throttle with the Merry vivo Christmas Promo, now running until January 15, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines – It is indeed the most wonderful time of the year! With a resounding "yes" from Filipinos, vivo is bringing the vivo X200 Pro to the Philippines in response to their festive cheer that's sure to make the season even brighter!

This adds a special sparkle to the season, with the exciting possibility of winning the NEWEST vivo flagship smartphone and other amazing prizes!

From sharing your raffle prize with someone special to enjoying it yourself, it’s a fantastic win this Yuletide season!

How you can join

Purchase any vivo smartphone from official vivo stores within the Philippines. See the store list on vivo website.

All participants and selected companions should be 18 years of age and above to be considered valid.

Customers may enter multiple times provided that one phone purchase entitles them to one affle entry. A customer may only win once for this promo.

Scan the QR Code or go to https://bit.ly/MerryVivoChristmas.

Follow vivo’s official Facebook page to stay updated.

These prizes await you:

1 winner of vivo X200 Pro

1 winner of vivo Watch 3

1 winner of TWS 3e

1 winner of Bluetooth speaker

The highly anticipated raffle draw is scheduled for January 17, 2025, when the range of these exciting prizes will be awarded!

Winners will be notified via registered mail, email, and SMS, and their names will be posted on vivo Philippines' official Facebook page within 24 hours from the draw, along with instructions on how to claim the prize.

Join the fun and celebrate with #MerryvivoChristmas and #vivoX200ProRaffle!

For the latest news and updates, follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.