Scandinavian speakers, sound systems double as art pieces

MANILA, Philippines — Danish luxury audio and video brand Bang & Olufsen reopened its flagship store filled with items that could double as Scandinavian art pieces.

The reopened store itself located in Shangri-La Plaza mall reflects Scandinavian design aesthetic as the store marks its eighth year in the mall.

Many of the brand's audio pieces appear like artworks, such as the Beolab 90, Beosound A9, Beosound Balance, and the Beosound Shape, but in reality, they are actually speaker systems.

Soron Kokholm, Head of Bang & Olufsen Southeast Asia, gave a demo of several products during the reopening to members of the media including Philstar.com, highlighted by the Beovision Harmony and the mentioned Beosound Shape.

Related: Multi-brand European furniture hub opens in Mandaluyong

The 97-inch Beovision Harmony has the brand's largest 4K OLED screen to date with speakers that fold for aesthetic reasons when not in use, with the screen itself able to rotate to different angles.

The wall-mounted Beosound Shape contains speakers and amplifiers, and has the ability to absorb echoes like a recording studio room when not in use.

Additionally, given its shape and design, the Beosound Shape color scheme can be customized and the overall shape can be organized to the homeowner's liking.

Promoting longevity rather than sustainability, Kokholm also gave a demo for the Beosound A5 speaker, which has a replaceable program unit to accompany future software updates.

Other units Kokholm gave demos for were the Beolab 8 with its operational tile top (to be used as a single speaker, stereo pair, or surround sound system) and the very new BeoplayH100 that comes with a magnet headband fabric.

RELATED: US says new Apple AirPods can be hearing aids