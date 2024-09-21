Garmin launches 1st AMOLED model for Fenix series

MANILA, Philippines — International technology company Garmin launched brand new models under its Fenix series, including its first with an AMOLED display.

AMOLED is the acronym for active-matrix organic light-emitting diode, a kind of technology used for device displays.

"For the longest time, the Fenix has always been solar, now we have a version that isn't," Gamin Philippines' Senior Brand and Marketing Manager Dorothy Jarantilla told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview about the two watches in the Fenix 8 series.

Jarantilla explained that Garmin has been introducing AMOLED for most of its running watches like the Epix series, and noted a lot of new watches coming out are AMOLED because of a brighter display.

"In the minds of the public, the Fenix is for outdoor use, which is why it being solar is important," Jarantilla continued. "But we've noticed that we can track the activities that people are doing using certain watches, and more people doing a lot more indoor exercises — stationary bikes, walking — using the Fenix."

Jarantilla said both Fenix 8 watches are ideal for triathlons, golfing, HIIT or high-intensity interval training, and diving up to 40 meters, which is among the Fenix's newest features.

The brand also introduced a new feature, which is a built-in flashlight on the 51 millimeter model. This is an added bonus to other features like built-in speaker and microphone, advanced mapping and navigation, and advanced strength training plans.

Jarantilla also pointed out that the solar power of the new Fenix is longer now, with an always-on display up to 48 days battery life.

"The reason it's so jampacked is because of a lot of stuff [installed], which is why it's a little heavier than other running watches," Jarantilla shared.

She also compared Garmin's other AMOLED watches to the new Fenix, which features 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. She said that it has the best of all models with better durability because of optional titanium bezel and optional scratch-resistant sapphire lens.

