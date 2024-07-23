Clearly, that’s Samsung AI TV: Worthwhile moments at home with Samsung

Samsung’s new product offering flaunts top-tier visual and sound quality that can transform any home into a premium home entertainment hub, promising an immersive, cinematic and unparalleled experience.

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung, an undisputed global TV brand for 18 years, is redefining home entertainment with its new suite of Samsung AI TV products and sound devices powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

“In our quest to upgrade the lifestyle standards through technology, Samsung harnessed the power of AI to design home entertainment solutions that continuously upscale the lives of Filipino viewers,” Chris Almazan, Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation (SEPCO) head of AV, said.

All-in-one home entertainment with Neo QLED AI TV

Consumers are given an immersive experience never before imagined with Samsung’s most awaited 2024 Neo QLED 8k AI TVs.

Their AI capabilities allow AI upscaling of each scene, optimizing it to the setting nearest 8k and giving consumers the sharpest picture quality.

Their Quantum Matrix Technology Pro feature uses 10x more lighting zones and brings out every detail in every scene. They can even adapt to their surroundings so they can also adjust to the users’ tailored viewing experience.

Photo Release Comparison of Samsung’s new Neo QLED 8k AI TV (right) versus the Crystal UHD TV (left).

Samsung Neo QLED AI TVs are also engineered to carry exceptional motion enhancements, delivering powerful performance for vivid visuals and blazing-fast speeds. Augmented by its AI motion enhancement, Samsung 2024 Neo QLED 8k AI TVs ensure each movement is crisp and smooth, which is integral to sports entertainment, action movies and especially gaming.

Cinematic surround sound with Q-Soundbar

Apart from stunning visuals, Samsung Neo QLED 8k AI TVs, powered by Dolby Atmos, also boast next-level sound quality.

The TVs are equipped with new top channel speakers that create dynamic and moving surround sound that captivates viewers with every scene.

For panoramic audio, Samsung AI TVs can also be paired with the 2024 Q-Soundbar. The Q-Soundbar elevates detailed sound from every direction, powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It automatically connects to the Samsung Neo QLED 8k AI TV and combines audio from the soundbar’s front, side and top, activating its own and the TV’s speakers.

Purchase the 2024 lineup of Samsung AI TVs to get premium freebies worth up to P82,499 + a Disney+ Annual Premium Plan* and big discounts on 2023 Smart TVs and sound devices up to P122,000.

To learn more about Samsung's global no. 1 AI TV technology, go to https://www.samsung.com/ph or visit any of Samsung’s authorized dealers nationwide.

*Subscription required

