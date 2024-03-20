fresh no ads
Latest vivo V30, unboxed! Price starts at P24,999

Philstar.com
March 20, 2024 | 7:00pm
for vivo
Launched on March 20, the vivo V30 is the slimmest smartphone that comes with a 5,000mAh four-year durable battery. Aside from that, it has features that make it a must-have in the realm of smartphones.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Step into a world of innovation and style as vivo, the tech trailblazer, proudly presents the all-new vivo V30, the latest gem in the V Series designed for discerning souls who crave a blend of elegance and functionality.

Launched on March 20, the vivo V30 is the slimmest smartphone that comes with a 5,000mAh four-year durable battery. Aside from that, it has features that make it a must-have in the realm of smartphones.

First on the list the upgraded Aura Light Portrait 3.0 feature, a game-changer in the world of portrait photography.

The innovative technology ensures that every shot is a masterpiece, even in challenging low-light settings.

It is also equipped with a 50MP vivo Camera-bionic Spectrum (VCS) True Color Main Camera, a 50MP Autofocus (AF) Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, and a 50MP AF Group Selfie Camera, your photography game is taken to new heights.

For video enthusiasts, the vivo V30 offers tools for shooting and editing professional-grade vlogs. The Aura Light Portrait Video feature enhances video clarity in low-light conditions, while Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS + EIS) ensures smooth footage.

Design-wise, the vivo V30 combines a thin and light look with a large battery, maintaining a sleek profile without compromising performance.

Here is an unboxing video of the vivo V30:

The stunning color options, including Petals White and Green Sea, are inspired by Southeast Asian aesthetics that add a touch of sophistication to your everyday style.

When it comes to performance, the vivo V30 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and Extended RAM 4.0 technology, ensuring seamless multitasking and gaming experiences.

For the full specs of the vivo V30, read our hands-on review: vivo v30 now with fresh appeal, better night photos yet still a reliable midrange phone

The vivo V30 is available in two variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM for P24,999 and 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM for P27,999.

It is also available through Home Credit at 0% interest up to 18 months of installment period.

Buy yours from vivo concept stores and kiosks or online platforms like vivo website, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

