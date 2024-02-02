Live translate, transcript assist: Galaxy AI features tease fans at pop-up store

At the ribbon cutting ceremony were (from left) Samsung Electronics Philippines (SEPCO) Marketing Communications Manager for Flagship Dominic Nacorda; Product Marketing Manager for Flagship MJ Marfori; Head of Product Marketing Jun Guevara; Business Unit Head Blue Avelino; President Minsu Chu; Mobile Experience Business Director Daniel Choi; Project Manager for MX Retail Marketing Group Junsik Kwon; Category Head for Flagship Devices Ria Castillo; Product Marketing Manager for Flagship Isabelle Kim; and Head of Corporate Marketing Yna Quimson.

MANILA, Philippines — The artificial intelligence (AI) features of the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series has been talked about lately, with features that help users' productivity and enhance the photo-taking experience.

A few days ago, fans have been hyped with its Live Translate function, and this function is just among the five or so functionality features to watch out in the series.

MJ Marfori, Samsung Philippines marketing manager for Flagship Mobile, highlighted these key functions to look out for:

1. Circle to Search. Users can just draw a circle with their finger or the S-pen on an image and the AI will immediately draw up relative searches on the web;

2. Live Translate. This covers call assist, chat assist and live translate when calling, messaging and even face-to-face conversations;

3. Productivity tools like browser and note assists. These can help summarize and translate the contents of notes and browsers;

4. Transcript assist. This function can transcribe voice recording into text and once it transcribes into text, it can also summarize the content of the recording and even translate it into another language; and

5. Photo assist. Previous Samsung Galaxy users are familiar with the object eraser and remaster tool, S24 has new features that include background recomposition, background fill and object recomposition.

"Galaxy AI is a breakthrough, a comprehensive experience with on-device and cloud-based AI combining innovation from Samsung and AI-linked industry partners... Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S24 series means communication on your terms with fewer barriers. It's creative freedom taken to new heights," Marfori said at the opening of the brand's pop-up store in Bonifacio Global City.

The pop-up store features a gaming area, a productivity area and a content creation area, which allows guests to explore the Galaxy S24 series’ camera and test its shooting capabilities in any light condition with its latest AI-powered Nightography features.

Visitors can also buy accessories such as cases at the pop-up store.

Exclusive deals are up for grabs for those who pre-order the Galaxy S24 series at the pop-up store, which is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until February 29. It is located at Central Square, 5th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

RELATED: WATCH: Future of homes, technological wonders in Samsung Digital City