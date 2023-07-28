^

Gadgets

Timezone upgrades Fun App with more features, perks

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 4:18pm
Timezone upgrades Fun App with more features, perks
The app is now taking the fun a little further by allowing guests to top up their Powercards, making it easier and more convenient to enjoy all the fun and excitement that the brand has to offer.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Popular family entertainment center brand Timezone, which has 61 locations in the Philippines, recently launched an upgraded version of its Fun App.

Thousands of guests have been enjoying the Fun App since its launch last year for its reward vouchers, mini-games, special promotions, and the hottest deals. The app is now taking the fun a little further by allowing guests to top up their Powercards, making it easier and more convenient to enjoy all the fun and excitement that the brand has to offer.

With just a few taps on their smartphone, guests can skip the lines and reload their Powercards anytime, anywhere. The app will continue to offer exclusive deals, rewards, and prizes to users, enhancing their overall experience online and offline. The app can be downloaded for free on the Apple App Store or on Google Play Store.

As a special offer, new users who download the app and register their Powercards will receive an exclusive P100 Powerload voucher. To reload in the app, users simply add their Powercard to an account, click “Reload,” and select the desired amount. Until June 30, guests will receive bonus load when they reload their Powercards through the app. The app accepts payments via credit or debit card.

With over two million active players in the Philippines, the brand continues to provide a fun and exciting experience for all. Since its launch in November 2022, the app has already garnered more than 130,000 downloads in the country. 

vuukle comment

MOBILE APP

MOBILE APPS

TIMEZONE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
vivo Y36 now available in Philippines with newest ambassador Anne Curtis
Sponsored
13 days ago

vivo Y36 now available in Philippines with newest ambassador Anne Curtis

13 days ago
Along with the introduction of Y36 to the Philippine market, vivo also officially launches Anne Curtis as its newest ambassador...
Gadgets
fbtw
DonBelle shares trick to erase 'unwanted' subjects
14 days ago

DonBelle shares trick to erase 'unwanted' subjects

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
Donny Pangilinan said that he has figured a way that could erase unwanted subjects in his photos. 
Gadgets
fbtw
Sneak peek at vivo&rsquo;s newest premium-looking, budget phone
Sponsored
July 13, 2023 - 9:00am

Sneak peek at vivo’s newest premium-looking, budget phone

July 13, 2023 - 9:00am
vivo is set to introduce vivo Y02t, another entry-level phone with a premium design this July 22.
Gadgets
fbtw
Hydrogen-fueled car sets new Guinness World Record
July 8, 2023 - 3:07pm

Hydrogen-fueled car sets new Guinness World Record

By Kristofer Purnell | July 8, 2023 - 3:07pm
Delft University of Technology students drove an EcoRunner XIII for 2,488 kilometers on just 950 grams of hydrogen...
Gadgets
fbtw
Hot-selling vivo Y36 in Malaysia, Thailand is coming soon in Philippines
Sponsored
June 30, 2023 - 4:00pm

Hot-selling vivo Y36 in Malaysia, Thailand is coming soon in Philippines

June 30, 2023 - 4:00pm
vivo's newest smartphone in its Y Series portfolio, vivo Y36, is coming soon to the Philippines after it was launched in Thailand...
Gadgets
fbtw
LIST: Areas accommodating extended SIM registration
June 30, 2023 - 12:22pm

LIST: Areas accommodating extended SIM registration

By Kathleen A. Llemit | June 30, 2023 - 12:22pm
It's not just kiddie parties that McDonald's is hosting these days. For those who are still thinking twice about registering...
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with