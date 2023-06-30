Hot-selling vivo Y36 in Malaysia, Thailand is coming soon in Philippines

vivo's growing Y Series lineup is known for fun and stylish smartphones with superb performance at affordable rates.

MANILA, Philippines — The rumors are true. vivo's newest smartphone in its Y Series portfolio, vivo Y36, is coming soon to the Philippines after it was launched in Thailand and Malaysia earlier in June 2023.

The hot-selling vivo Y36 in neighboring Southeast Asian countries will make its way to the Philippines in July.

What do we know so far? Filipino Gen Zs and young millennials need to watch out as vivo will offer these top features that will meet their fast-paced, dynamic lifestyle at a midrange price.

Turbo memory booster

vivo promises no lag with Y36 even though there are too many apps running in the background.

The smartphone offers 8GB RAM and up to 8GB Extended RAM, a RAM Saver, and an Interface Preserver for a smooth and seamless multitasking experience.

Generous space for memories and essentials

No need to worry about having full storage with vivo Y36's 256GB ROM with up to 1TB micro-SD card slot for expansion.

With this large storage capacity, anyone can store up to 250,000 photos, more than 500 hours of HD videos and 6.5 million documents.

Effortless victories with some gaming solutions

vivo Y36 is believed to sport a 240Hz Gaming Touch Sampling Rate + 90Hz Refresh Rate for more accurate touch responsiveness when playing favorite games that require high frames per second, like Mobile Legends and Call of Duty.

With the slightest finger movement, effortlessly control and win every game.

Bigger battery, faster charging

vivo offers longer fun, providing more battery capacity at 5,000mAh and fast-charging technology at 44W.

One of the finest technological advancements of the current era is fast charging, and vivo appears to be a step forward in this area.

The brand claims to get 70% battery life in just 34 minutes.

Smooth cell-ing with a powerful chip

The device is expected to be launched with Snapdragon 680, which has a 6nm processor capable of increasing speed but reducing unnecessary energy consumption. Expect longer battery life with this powerful chip at hand.

Brighter and clearer than ever photos at night

vivo Y36 is rumored to have 50MP Super Night Algorithm technology that can bring nighttime photography to the next level.

It is believed to enhance the brightness, vividness, and clarity of photos taken in low-light conditions.

What more to expect?

vivo is also set to announce its new brand ambassador and a partnership with an international sports organization that will blow away every fan's mind.

Be the first to know about vivo Y36 and exclusive announcements by following vivo’s official channels on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok.