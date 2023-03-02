Kickstart summer with vivoâ€™s hot smartphone deals this 3.3!

Kickstart summer with vivo’s hot smartphone deals this 3.3!

MANILA, Philippines — Summer season is waving! This coming 3.3, vivo is matching the heat with these hot devices and deals that can keep your pockets cool.

vivo is all set for the brand’s 3.3 promo sale with offers up to 40% discount on its premium devices and lots of exciting freebies up for grabs. Fan-favorites vivo Y35, vivo Y22s, vivo Y16 and vivo Y02 all loved for their excellent quality and affordable price tags will get even more affordable. To make this coming season truly a summer to remember, vivo is even giving free TWS Voguard Earbuds, 2-in-1 Clock Speaker, BT Neckband and more with every smartphone purchase!

Catch the promos during the vivo’s TikTok live stream sessions from March 1 to March 3, 11:00 a.m - 1:00 p.m and 4:00 p.m- 7:00 p.m. daily.

vivo’s special 3.3 promos will also be available on Shopee until March 5 and on Lazada from March 3 to March 7 only.

vivo smartphones perfect for your next summer adventure

Make the most out of the upcoming summer vacation and get a device that can keep up with all the fun from sunrise to sunset. Play and party all day long with vivo Y35, thanks to its huge 5000mAh battery. Charging also won’t be a problem because it’s powered by vivo’s advanced 44W FastCharge technology–meaning you can boost your phone’s battery as quick as a flash!

For a more budget-friendly option yet with the same powerful performance, you can opt for the vivo Y02. Enjoy the same 5000mAh battery capacity boosted with 10W fast charging power at a more affordable price tag. The vivo Y02 also boasts a slim, minimalist and modern design so it's comfortable to bring and can easily match your every summer OOTD.

If you are planning for a summer night party, then the vivo Y22s is the perfect smartphone for you! This smartphone marvel will let you max out the night with its 50MP Super Night Camera– perfect for night selfies with your family and squad.

Make sure to capture all the fun you will be having this season and have photos and videos to show for it with the huge memory capacity of the vivo Y22s. With its enormous 8+8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with up to 1TB expansion, save all the photos and videos you want and make your summer memories priceless.

Make this summer the best summer of your life with these impeccable yet value-for-money vivo smartphones. Hurry and mark your calendar and add to cart on vivo’s official TikTok store, Shopee and Lazada.

