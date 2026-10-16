Smart bares iPhone Duo pre-order offers

The iPhone Duo introduces a new way to experience iPhone with its 7.6-inch inner display and 5.4-inch outer display.

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) on Friday announced its pre-order offers for the much-anticipated iPhone Duo, Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

In a news release, Smart said will be accepting iPhone Duo pre-orders today, Oct. 16, from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. via online.

Smart Infinity members may also contact their relationship manager, or dial *800. Beyond this period, customers will be put on a waitlist for the iPhone Duo.

Customers can pre-order the iPhone Duo with Smart Postpaid Plans+ 1999 starting at Php 6,304 per month, with zero-interest credit card installment for up to 24 months with select banks.

Under this plan, subscribers can enjoy the freedom of having an open-line device, along with their preferred Unli App bundle, UNLI 5G for 12 months, Open Access Data, and high priority on the Smart network.

Smart said its postpaid subscribers who are renewing their plan can also enjoy more flexible payment options for up to 36 months conveniently charged to their Postpaid bill.

Customers who successfully pre-order the iPhone Duo can avail of exclusive Smart Postpaid offers, including 18GB of free Open Access Data valid for three months, free P5,000 discount voucher for select Smart Accessories, and 18% off select third-party Digimap accessories.?

Customers who successfully pre-order via the Smart Online Store will also receive a complimentary AirTag. Meanwhile, those who pre-order the iPhone Duo with Smart Prepaid will receive a free eSIM.

For customers seeking premium connectivity and added flexibility, Smart Infinity offers the iPhone Duo through plans starting from Infinity Plan 5000, complemented by the enhanced Infinity Roam+ Plans for seamless connectivity abroad, with up to 40GB valid for 365 days. Members can also explore the Infinity Plus Plan 9500, a multi-line plan with one Primary Line and two Supplementary Lines, allowing them to extend their Infinity privilege to those who matter most.

Smart Infinity members enjoy exclusive privileges designed around personalized service, including worldwide lifestyle assistance through Infinity Concierge and 24/7 hotline support at *800, partner offers through the Infinity Collection, dedicated Relationship Manager support, and priority assistance at Smart Stores nationwide.

The iPhone Duo introduces a new way to experience iPhone with its 7.6-inch inner display and 5.4-inch outer display. Its foldable design enables new ways to use iPhone, including Duo Preview, Smart Take, and Split View, while the A20 Pro chip, advanced camera system, and all-day battery bring Pro-level capabilities to the foldable form factor.

With its larger inner display and compact outer screen, iPhone Duo gives users more flexibility in how they interact with their apps, content, and everyday tasks, whether the device is folded or opened.

The iPhone Duo experience extends across compatible Apple devices with Smart Device Link, which lets customers connect multiple Apple devices to a single Smart Postpaid account for a more seamless Apple ecosystem experience.

Apple Watch users, for example, can stay connected to calls, texts, and mobile data even when their iPhone isn't nearby. Smart Postpaid customers can sign up for Smart Device Link for P199 per month, charged conveniently to their postpaid bill.

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