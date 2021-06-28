







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Gotta catch 'em all: Fan-made Pinoy PokÃ©mon game to launch demo this year Â  Â 
Philippine-inspired “Pokémon Eternal Light and Infernal Dark” fan-made game characters
PKMN EternalLight InfernalDark via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Gotta catch 'em all: Fan-made Pinoy Pokémon game to launch demo this year    

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jade Yamanaka Gime (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2021 - 7:08pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Spearheaded by a Filipina web developer, a Philippine-inspired Pokémon fan-made game has been in the works for three years now. 



Growing up, Jasmine Grace Abraham would make her own Pokémon stories that are based on the country. She recalled how she loved making drawings out of her fascination with Pokémon. 

   
   


Drawn from her interest, she decided to make a Philippine-inspired Pokémon game upon knowing that none has ever created one.



“I want to share the world the beauty of our country, the flora and fauna, the mythologies, culture, and more,” she said. 



Before, it was only Abraham who does all the work but now, she shares the load with “ELID Team,” which stands for Eternal Light and Infernal Dark.



The game



“Pokémon Eternal Light and Infernal Dark” is a fan-made game made in RPG Maker XP through Pokémon Essentials.



The only difference between “Eternal Light” and “Infernal Dark” is the exclusive Pokémon, including the main legendaries, stories and quests.



Just like any other Pokémon game, there are region names that historically depict real-life locations. Since the game is inspired by the country, Abraham named it “Bayan Region,” which she described as “tropical and diverse land based on the Philippines.”



“I picked the word Bayan because it has so many meanings in Tagalog (Country, Town, City, People, Home, Local) which is a perfect name for the region,” she said. 



To play the game, the player must acquire eight gym badges in order to compete in the Bayan League Championship. 



On the quest to becoming the Bayan League Champion, players will come across over 300 brand new Pokémon, available for them to catch, evolve and train with. 



Characters 



To begin the quest, players can choose their starters — as usual! They may select among these characters: 



    
	
  • “Calfin,” the water starter, originated from Water Buffalo or Carabao, also known as the national animal of the Philippines. 
    • 




 










 



 



    
	
  • “Aguilit,” the fire starter, inspired by Aguila, the country’s national bird.
    • 




 










 



    
	
  • “Bintukit,” the grass starter, is inspired by Binturong, an animal endemic to Palawan.
    • 




 










 



    
	
  • “Baboink” comes from the words “baboy” (pig) and “oink.” 
    • 
	
  • “Pilanfrost” is the combined words of “pilandok,” a Philippine mouse deer, and “frost.” 
    • 
	
  • “Inahen,” the healer one, comes from the words “ina” that means mother, and “hen,” referring to a mother hen. 
    • 




Launch



According to Abraham, the fan-made game is only for PC, adding that they have no intent on developing it fpr a mobile version, nor add compatibility should applications try to support their engine.



The team is not releasing any details yet on the game's release, but the demo will be launched around this year.



Filipinos who may want to support the game while awaiting its release can check the game developer's social media accounts for updates. 



All of the links of the official social media accounts can be accessed here: https://lnk.bio/JQ8f.



While the official website is in development, they post updates and news on their public Discord server, while they post the dex and characters on Instagram. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      POKEMON
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gotta catch 'em all: Fan-made Pinoy Pok&eacute;mon game to launch demo this year &nbsp; &nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
46 minutes ago

                              
                              
Gotta catch 'em all: Fan-made Pinoy Pokémon game to launch demo this year    


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Spearheaded by a Filipina web developer, a Philippine-inspired Pokémon fan-made game has been in the works for three...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Freebies and discount you can get as vivo officially launches V21 series in Philippines
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Freebies and discount you can get as vivo officially launches V21 series in Philippines


                              

                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Don’t miss out on the best selfie smartphone with P1,000 discount before June 15, and free Bluetooth speaker, TWS Earbuds,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 This promo will get you a free Acer tablet!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 days ago

                              
                              
This promo will get you a free Acer tablet!


                              

                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
The Acer Swift or Spin laptops are packed with the latest mobile processors and elevated specs perfect in boosting your productivity....

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              What can you get from smartphones under P5,000? Redmi 9A, 9C have answers
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
What can you get from smartphones under P5,000? Redmi 9A, 9C have answers


                              
                              

                              

                                 
20 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Gadgets

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 All-new vivo V21 series gives the best in style and technology as portrait master
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
22 days ago

                              
                              
All-new vivo V21 series gives the best in style and technology as portrait master


                              

                                 22 days ago                              


                                                            
Global smartphone leader vivo launches its much-awaited V21 Series in the Philippines on June 5, further cementing its brand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 vivo unveils all-new V21 smartphone series with world&rsquo;s first 44MP Optical Image Stabilization front camera
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
28 days ago

                              
                              
vivo unveils all-new V21 smartphone series with world’s first 44MP Optical Image Stabilization front camera


                              

                                 28 days ago                              


                                                            
After weeks of releasing teasers, the wait is now finally over as vivo unveils its latest smartphone series: the V21.

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with