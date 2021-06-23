







































































 




   







   















Netizens' Pikachu meal cravings go viral
While many fans of popular fast food chain McDonald's are still raving about the BTS Meal, some Filipino fans are asking if the Pikachu-themed summer desserts will ever make its way to the Philippines. 
                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 3:10pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — "I choose you!"



Twitter Philippines and several food-related pages on Facebook have seen an increase in posts of the trio of desserts made available in Japan starting June 11.



Called the "Sweets Trio Fruits-Chu," the desserts are infused with peach, banana and apple in some of their popular offerings. Peach is made into a slushie with the "McShake Yellow Peach." Banana gives another layer of mush and sweetness to the classic chocolate sundae with the "McFleury Chocolate Banana Flavor" while their apple pie is added with extra sweetness and density with the "Hot Apple Custard Pie" offering.



Here are some of the posts on Twitter:



A netizen just had to have all three in one seating.



 






 



User Michael Abella posted the question everybody has been asking since its release.



 






 



Another one shared how lucky Japan is.






 



Someone's calling McDonald's Philippines with request to bring back old favorites, ebi burgers and rice burgers.



 






 



Hopefully, the company would heed to fans' clamour and say, "I choose you, too!"



RELATED: McDo: 3.5M nuggets sold on BTS Meal Philippines launch


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

