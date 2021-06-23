Netizens' Pikachu meal cravings go viral

MANILA, Philippines — "I choose you!"

While many fans of popular fast food chain McDonald's are still raving about the BTS Meal, some Filipino fans are asking if the Pikachu-themed summer desserts will ever make its way to the Philippines.

Twitter Philippines and several food-related pages on Facebook have seen an increase in posts of the trio of desserts made available in Japan starting June 11.

Called the "Sweets Trio Fruits-Chu," the desserts are infused with peach, banana and apple in some of their popular offerings. Peach is made into a slushie with the "McShake Yellow Peach." Banana gives another layer of mush and sweetness to the classic chocolate sundae with the "McFleury Chocolate Banana Flavor" while their apple pie is added with extra sweetness and density with the "Hot Apple Custard Pie" offering.

Here are some of the posts on Twitter:

A netizen just had to have all three in one seating.

Ang cute naman nitong Pikachu meal sa McDo Japan. Hahaha. pic.twitter.com/X3MLnQFoLl — Gine Vela (@MrGineVela) June 18, 2021

User Michael Abella posted the question everybody has been asking since its release.

Another one shared how lucky Japan is.

huhu nakakita me pikachu mcdo meal, inggit ;-; for japan only — • ? • ? ? ∞ (@Lorinrinrin) June 18, 2021

Someone's calling McDonald's Philippines with request to bring back old favorites, ebi burgers and rice burgers.

Gusto ko rin nung pikachu collab @ mcdo ph ???? please please tapos pabalik ebi burger + rice burgers — sleepy (@strawberiberime) June 18, 2021

Hopefully, the company would heed to fans' clamour and say, "I choose you, too!"

