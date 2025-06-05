Beef vs dairy: Meatpacker breaks down cattle breed differences

MANILA, Philippines — People are aware that beef and dairy both come from cows, but not many know that they come from different kinds of cows.

Justin Yeh, a Taiwanese representative from Brazilian meatpacker JBS's Southeast Asia division, broke down the differences between beef cattle and dairy cattle during a launch event for meat distributors Consistent last May 27 in Makati.

Beef cattle are genetically selected and bred to produce high-quality muscle mass. A small number of offsprings are kept for replacements to grow or maintain herd size.

Most offsprings are raised for commerical beef production. Once the parent generation surpasses its efficiency and purpose, both males and females become part of the beef supply.

In contrast, dairy cattle are genetically selected and bred to produce high volumes of milk.

Only female offsprings are retained in dairy farms and raised primarily to produce milk. Male offsprings, meanwhile, are placed in feed yards and raised for commercial beef production.

Once the mature females have surpassed efficient milk production, they too become part of the beef supply.

RELATED: WATCH: Chef Ed Bugia demonstrates how to cook Kurobuta Belly Sinuglaw