Recipe: Rum Cake

MANILA, Philippines — Of all the classic cakes that you can bake for your own consumption or for gift-giving, Rum Cake stands tall and proud.

It is, after all, one of the most exquisite and impressive cakes that many enjoy eating for dessert or on its own with a cup of hot coffee or tea. It falls under the "adult cake" category because it has good rum in it. Also because of its rum content, it does not spoil easily and the rum adds a deeper flavor dimension to it.

To be able to make your own Rum Cake, here is a recipe shared by Chef Patron Inez Javellana from Vargas Kitchen in a special cooking class organized by The Maya Kitchen.

Rum Cake

Ingredients:

1/2 cup pecans, halved

1 1/2 cups granulated white sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

3 tbsps. + 1/2 cup canola oil, separated

1 3/4 cup Maya All-Purpose Flour

1/4 cup Maya Cornstarch

4 tsps. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 cup vanilla pudding

3/4 cup whole milk

4 large eggs

3/4 cup Myer’s dark rum

1 tbsp. pure vanilla extract

For the rum syrup:

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup water

3/4 cup granulated white sugar

1 tsp. salt

1/2 cup dark rum

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease and flour a 10- to 15-cup Bundt pan and drop halved pecans into the bottom of the pan. Set aside.

2. Using a mixer, cream granulated sugar and softened butter. Add the 3 tbsps. oil, flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt combining until evenly distributed. (Mixture will look like fine crumbs.) Add in the pudding mix.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, rum, vanilla extract and remaining 1/2 cup oil. Add to the dry mixture and mix until combined. The batter will be smooth, thin and pour easily.

4. Pour into prepared Bundt pan and bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a tester inserted in the cake comes out clean.

5. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then invert onto a rack. Let cool for 20 to 30 minutes.

6. While the cake cools, prepare the rum syrup: In a large saucepan with high sides, combine butter, water, granulated sugar, and salt. Cook over medium heat until the butter melts completely and the sugar dissolves. Let reduce slightly, keeping an eye on it so it doesn’t boil over. Remove from heat and stir in rum (it will bubble).

7. Wash and dry the Bundt pan, then place over the cooled cake and invert the cake back into the pan. Pour the hot rum syrup all over the cake and let soak for 8 hours (overnight).

8. In the morning, invert the cake back onto a serving platter. Keep covered at room temperature and it can last for 1 week.

