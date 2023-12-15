Recipes: Nutella Christmas pastries for sharing, gifting
December 15, 2023 | 11:39am
MANILA, Philippines — Want to bake for you and your loved ones this Christmas?
Whether for Noche Buena or for gifting, here are some nutty chocolate-infused Christmas pastry recipes shared by international spread brand Nutella:
Heart Cookies
(15 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 egg
- 250 g flour
- 135 g butter
- 100 g sugar
- A pinch of salt (1/8 and 1/6 teaspoon)
- 15 g Nutella per cookie
Procedure:
- In a food mixer, mix together the butter with the sugar, gradually add the eggs and then finally the sieved flour.
- Leave to rest in the fridge for a couple of hours, then roll out the dough to a thickness of approx. 3 mm.
- Use pastry cutters in the shapes of your favourite Christmas designs to make different biscuits.
- Cook at 190°C for 15 minutes.
- Let the biscuits cool down and decorate with 1tsp (15 g) of Nutella per biscuit.
Puff Pastry
(4 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 pack / 300 g puff pastry
- 1 egg yolk
- 2 tbsp milk
- 60 g Nutella for the topping
Procedure:
- Preheat oven to 190°C.
- Roll out the ready-made puff pastry on a strip of baking paper. Cut the pastry into the shape of a Christmas tree.
- Cut short branches into the tree, using the trunk as a guide. Twist the branches away from you.
- Mix the egg yolk and milk together and brush the tree with the mixture.
- Bake the pastry for 12?–?15 minutes, let it cool and decorate it with Nutella® using a piping bag. For an extra festive look, you can decorate your tree with cranberries or pomegranate seeds
Nutella Muffin
(6 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 egg
- 125 g flour
- 70 g sugar
- 2 tsp yeast
- 1 vanilla bean
- 125 ml milk or 1 cup plain natural yoghurt
- 50 g oil
- 15 g Nutella per muffin
Procedure:
- Beat the egg together with the sugar, vanilla bean then add oil and milk or yoghurt to the mixture.
- Add sieved flour and yeast to the mixture and whisk it.
- Divide the mixture equally into muffin cups. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 180°C for approx. 20 minutes.
- Take the muffins out of the oven and let them cool.
- Decorate the muffins with Nutella using a piping bag. Serve and enjoy!
Thumprint Cookie
(6-8 servings)
Ingredients:
- 350 g flour
- 130 g almond flour
- 120 g brown sugar
- A pinch of salt
- 3 egg yolks
- 200 g cold butter
- 50 g dark chocolate shavings
- 15 g Nutella per cookie
Procedure:
- Preheat oven to 190 °C and sprinkle flour on your kitchen counter.
- Put the flour, almond flour, sugar, salt, 3 egg yolks and pieces of cold butter together on the counter or in a bowl.
- Knead the dough shortly and mix in the chocolate shavings.
- Form rolls that are two fingers in width and let them stand in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Take them out and cut them down to one finger in width.
- Space out cookies on a baking parchment, press them with your thumb and bake them for 10-12 minutes.
- Use 1/2 tbsp. of Nutella for the topping.
Yule Log
(12 servings)
Ingredients:
- 5 eggs
- 180 g almond flour
- 15 g sugar
- 180 g icing sugar
- 300 g flour
- 75 g melted butter
- 8 egg whites
- 180 g Nutella (15 g per serving)
Procedure:
- Mix the flour, 5 eggs, almond flour and sugar.
- Whip the egg whites with a hand mixer, slowly adding the icing sugar until the mixture becomes stiff. Add to the flour mixture. Preheat oven to 230°C. Slowly fold in the melted butter.
- Place the dough on two baking trays lined with baking paper and bake for 6 to 8 minutes. Take out the baking trays and let the cakes cool down for 2 minutes.
- Turn each cake upside down onto a flour-dusted tea towel. Carefully peel off the baking paper. Roll up each cake in the towel and let it cool.
- Unroll each cake and spread half of the Nutella over the surface. Roll up the cakes again. Spread remaining Nutella over the rolls and cut the off the edges. Decorate as you like.
