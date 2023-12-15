Recipes: Nutella Christmas pastries for sharing, gifting

Whether for Noche Buena or for gifting, here are some nutty chocolate-infused Christmas pastry recipes shared by international spread brand Nutella.

Whether for Noche Buena or for gifting, here are some nutty chocolate-infused Christmas pastry recipes shared by international spread brand Nutella:

Heart Cookies

Photo release Heart Cookies

(15 servings)

Ingredients:

1 egg

250 g flour

135 g butter

100 g sugar

A pinch of salt (1/8 and 1/6 teaspoon)

15 g Nutella per cookie

Procedure:

In a food mixer, mix together the butter with the sugar, gradually add the eggs and then finally the sieved flour. Leave to rest in the fridge for a couple of hours, then roll out the dough to a thickness of approx. 3 mm. Use pastry cutters in the shapes of your favourite Christmas designs to make different biscuits. Cook at 190°C for 15 minutes. Let the biscuits cool down and decorate with 1tsp (15 g) of Nutella per biscuit.

Puff Pastry

Photo release Puff Pastry

(4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 pack / 300 g puff pastry

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp milk

60 g Nutella for the topping

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 190°C. Roll out the ready-made puff pastry on a strip of baking paper. Cut the pastry into the shape of a Christmas tree. Cut short branches into the tree, using the trunk as a guide. Twist the branches away from you. Mix the egg yolk and milk together and brush the tree with the mixture. Bake the pastry for 12?–?15 minutes, let it cool and decorate it with Nutella® using a piping bag. For an extra festive look, you can decorate your tree with cranberries or pomegranate seeds

Nutella Muffin

Photo release Muffins

(6 servings)

Ingredients:

1 egg

125 g flour

70 g sugar

2 tsp yeast

1 vanilla bean

125 ml milk or 1 cup plain natural yoghurt

50 g oil

15 g Nutella per muffin

Procedure:

Beat the egg together with the sugar, vanilla bean then add oil and milk or yoghurt to the mixture. Add sieved flour and yeast to the mixture and whisk it. Divide the mixture equally into muffin cups. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 180°C for approx. 20 minutes. Take the muffins out of the oven and let them cool. Decorate the muffins with Nutella using a piping bag. Serve and enjoy!

Thumprint Cookie

Photo release Thumbprint Cookies

(6-8 servings)

Ingredients:

350 g flour

130 g almond flour

120 g brown sugar

A pinch of salt

3 egg yolks

200 g cold butter

50 g dark chocolate shavings

15 g Nutella per cookie

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 190 °C and sprinkle flour on your kitchen counter. Put the flour, almond flour, sugar, salt, 3 egg yolks and pieces of cold butter together on the counter or in a bowl. Knead the dough shortly and mix in the chocolate shavings. Form rolls that are two fingers in width and let them stand in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Take them out and cut them down to one finger in width. Space out cookies on a baking parchment, press them with your thumb and bake them for 10-12 minutes. Use 1/2 tbsp. of Nutella for the topping.

Yule Log

Photo release Yule Log

(12 servings)

Ingredients:

5 eggs

180 g almond flour

15 g sugar

180 g icing sugar

300 g flour

75 g melted butter

8 egg whites

180 g Nutella (15 g per serving)

Procedure: