Stevia in, sugar out: Tang releases new juice variant

MANILA, Philippines — Drink mix brand Tang is releasing a new juice variant with zero sugar, instead filled with a natural sweetener, stevia.

The new Tang Fruit+ still has Vitamins C and D as well as Zinc, the only difference from original juice mix is it has no sugar.

"It's a level up on the Tang that we know," said country brand manager Sam Dela Cruz at a media lunch event held last September 12 in Makati, adding that the new mix was made with consumers in mind.

Caitlin Punzalan, the corporate and government affairs lead for Mondelez Philippines which distributes the brand locally, also said the original Tang already has among the lowest sugar content among commercially available juice with just a teaspoon.

Instead of sugar, Tang Fruit+ has stevia — a plant-derived, all-natural sweetener that's commonly substituted for table sugar and doesn't affect one's sugar levels, in fact it is up to 300 times sweeter than table sugar.

Doctor and independent counsel Imelda Angeles-Agdeppa gave a brief background behind stevia, which originates from a plant known as sweetleaf or candyleaf.

Related: Popping treats: The many benefits of medicinal fruit Aratiles

"[Stevia] is a popular, science-backed sugar alternative that can sweeten virtually all types of food and beverages," said Angeles-Agdeppa, adding it's a great option for natural-origin sweetness.

In a data-back presentation, the doctor showed the stevia leaf's sweet componenents are non-calorie and don't raise blood sugar levels.

She did point out the Food and Drug Administration considers stevia extracts extra-safe for consumptions, but the stevia leaf itself isn't for safety reasons, especially for pregnant women.

"Stevia could help reduce body weight, systolic blood pressure, and glucose levels among diabetics, as well as maintain oral care," Angeles-Agdeppa said.

The doctor shared there is currently no commercial cultivation of stevia in the Philippines though it could thrive given such processes happen in warm, tropical countries.

For the time being, Tang Fruit+ is only available in an orange flavor, arguably what Tang is best known for, but Punzalan assured that there may be other flavors in the future.

RELATED: Fast food chain giant introduces 'new, better' coffee