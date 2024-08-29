Recipe: Chocolate drink with burnt marshmallow topping

MANILA, Philippines — Craving for a chocolate drink that is a cut above the rest or is not the usual chocolate drink but with something more?

Chef Jackie Ang Po’s Creamy Rich Chocolate Drink, which she whipped up using Nestlé All Purpose Cream in a recent demo, just might fit the bill.

It can be served plain or topped with marshmallows torched to start a little meltdown, sprinkled with chocolate chips and drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Creamy Rich Chocolate Drink

Ingredients:

1 packet Nestlé All Purpose Cream (250 ml.)

2 cups water

1/2 cup 65% Malagos chocolate chips

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Procedure:

1. Combine Nestlé All Purpose Cream, water, Malagos chocolate chips, brown sugar and vanilla extract in a pot.

2. Bring to a gentle boil over low heat while stirring with a whisk for about 15 minutes.

3. Pour into serving cups and enjoy hot.

4. If a fancier chocolate drink is desired, top drink with marshmallows. Lightly torch the mallows to give it burnt marks and smoky flavor. Sprinkle with additional chocolate chips and drizzle with chocolate syrup.

