Recipe: Another version of classic Biko

MANILA, Philippines — Biko is perhaps one of the top favorite kakanins (glutinous rice cakes) of Filipinos. Despite so many choices of native delicacies, Biko always emerges as a top choice.

There are so many versions of it, and each family seems to have their own Biko recipe. This one from Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center is a foolproof one. You simply cannot resist.

Biko

Ingredients:

2 cups malagkit (glutinous rice)

4 cups coconut cream

1/2 cup water

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup Magnolia Buttercup, melted

For the streusel topping:

2 cups Magnolia All-Purpose Flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup Magnolia Buttercup

1 cup Magnolia Cheddar Cheese, grated

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Meanwhile, prepare one 8x8-inch square baking pan lined with banana leaf. Set aside.

2. Wash the rice and transfer it into a mixing bowl and add 4 cups of coconut cream. Let it stand for an hour.

3. Cook over a very low fire until the mixture becomes thick. Set aside. Add the remaining ingredients.

4. Transfer the mixture into a prepared pan lined with banana leaf. Top with streusel. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until set.

5. For the streusel, combine flour and sugar. Cut in Magnolia Buttercup into the flour mixture until the mixture resembles pea size grains. Sprinkle on top of the rice cake and bake until the streusel turns brown. When done, cool for 10 minutes and top with grated cheese.

*Makes 5 servings.

