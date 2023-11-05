Recipe: Roast Chicken for any celebration

MANILA, Philippines — Starting to prepare for Christmas? No one would be surprised, considering the Philippines’ reputation as having one of the longest Christmas celebrations in the world.

The festive season actually starts in September, when the "Ber" months begin, and goes full blast right after All Saints’ Day.

So if you are already planning your menu for Christmas, consider this delicious Roast Chicken with Three Mushrooms dish, a favorite of the late restaurateur Larry J. Cruz, founder of the LJC Group of Restaurants.

The Maya Kitchen paid homage to him in a cooking class, and this was one of the featured recipes.

Roast Chicken with Three Mushrooms

INGREDIENTS:

For the herb butter chicken seasoning:

2-3 tbsps. butter

1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves

1 tsp fresh marjoram leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

For the chicken:

1 pc. whole chicken

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup peeled and diced onion

3/4 cup peeled and diced carrots

1/4 cup diced celery

1/4 cup oil

PROCEDURE:

1. Mix all the ingredients for the herb butter chicken seasoning and set aside at room temperature.

2. After washing and drying the chicken, season with salt and pepper. With your fingers, insert salt and pepper between the skin and the meat. Take some of the butter and insert evenly as well. Truss the chicken.

3. Mix together the onion, carrots and celery. Place them on the roasting pan and position the chicken in the middle.

4. Sprinkle with some oil and roast chicken in a pre-heated 400°F (204°C) oven for 15 minutes, then lower temperature to 30°F and continue roasting for about 45 minutes, depending on the size of the chicken.

5. When the chicken acquires a nice golden roasted finish, set aside and start preparing the sauce.

For the sauce:

1-2 tbsps. Maya All-Purpose Flour, sifted

2 cups chicken stock

2 tbsps. butter

1 cup fresh button mushrooms

1 cup fresh Shiitake mushrooms, stems removed

1/4 cup dried Porcini mushrooms, pre-soaked

Salt and pepper to taste

Some thyme and marjoram leaves

1-2 tbsps. brandy

1 tsp. chopped parsley

PROCEDURE:

1. Degrease the roasting pan and remove all burnt ingredients. Place in a saucepan and cook it for about 4 minutes or until it starts to be golden brown.

2. Now add the flour and mix it well so it is no longer visible.

3. Add the stock and mix well, as the mixture will gradually thicken. Simmer for about 10 minutes, then strain it into a saucepan and let it simmer.

4. Meanwhile, heat the butter in a frying pan and sauté the mushrooms for about 3 minutes. Then add buttered mushrooms to the simmering sauce.

5. Adjust seasoning with herbs, salt, pepper and the brandy. When the sauce is right, keep hot.

6. Assemble the dish. Remove the strings from the chicken and place the chicken on a serving platter. Spoon the sauce and the mushrooms onto the sides. Garnish with chopped parsley and sprigs of thyme and marjoram.

*Good for 4 to 5 persons.

RELATED: How to cook 'Roast Chicken à la Erwan Heussaff'