Recipe for dad: Hearty favorite Shakshuka

MANILA, Philippines — Treat dad to a filling meal of eggs in flavorful tomato sauce on his special day.

Shakshuka is a favorite eggs in tomato dish in the Middle East and Africa. Its simple yet satisfying flavor profile of savory and spicy makes it a complete dish as it is or as a dip for breads. It also makes a delightful viand for rice.

It is no wonder that celebrity dad Richard Gomez has his own recipe for it. The actor-politician has been churning up recipes, both new and his own take on familiar favorites, on his YouTube channel.

For those who are looking for a new dish to serve dad on this special day, here is Richard Gomez's Shakshuka recipe.

Shakshuka (Eggs in Tomato Sauce) with Dona Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsps. Doña Elena Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 pc. onion, diced

1 pc. red bell pepper, seeded and diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (28 oz.) canned tomatoes

1 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. cumin

Red pepper flakes

6 eggs

Chopped parsley

Ground black pepper

PROCEDURE:

1. Sauté onion, bell pepper and garlic in olive oil.

2. Add canned tomatoes, paprika, cumin and red pepper flakes.

3. Make small wells in the tomato sauce, and crack one egg into each well. Cover pan with a lid, and simmer until the eggs are set. Then top with chopped parsley and ground pepper.

4. Serve with crusty bread.

