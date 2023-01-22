Cook Chicken Inasal, Iloilo style and call it Chicken Barbecue

MANILA, Philippines — Chicken Inasal is often associated with both Bacolod and Iloilo. There are differences, though. Bacolod’s version leans towards the sour while Iloilo’s tastes more on the sweet side.

Bacolod’s has atchuete (annatto) and is yellowish in color, while Iloilo’s has no color additives and remains basically brown. For Ilonggos, their version of Chicken Inasal is the one offered at Fort San Pedro and is a whole chicken like the ones served at Breakthrough and Tatoy’s. They also prefer to call it Chicken Barbecue instead of Chicken Inasal.

Chef Rafael "Tibong" Jardeleza II, one of Iloilo’s most famous chefs, shared his recipe of Iloilo’s Chicken Barbecue. This recipe — and more — may also be found in his book.

INGREDIENTS:

6 pcs. chicken legs or breast

For the marinade:

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup vinegar

2 cups clear soda

3 tbsps. chopped garlic

1 tbsp. sugar

1/2 cup calamansi juice

2 cups water

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

Rafael R. Zulueta Chef Rafael Jardeleza II, one of Iloilo's most prominent chefs, shares his recipe of Chicken Barbecue

PROCEDURE:

1. Wash and clean the chicken well. Set aside.

2. In a bowl, combine soy sauce, vinegar, clear soda, garlic, sugar, calamansi juice, water and ground black pepper. Mix well.

3. Marinate the chicken in the mixture for a maximum of 4 hours in the chiller.

4. Skewer each piece of chicken in a bamboo stick. Grill over charcoal fire, turning the chicken occasionally, until cooked. For a juicy chicken barbecue, make sure you grill the chicken 5 inches away from the charcoal fire to the iron grill.

5. Serve with a bowl of steaming hot rice or on its own.

RELATED: Chicken Inasal now officially Bacolod's important cultural property