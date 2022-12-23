^

Food and Leisure

Lemon Square Bakery Treats shares its Christmas Treats

Philstar.com
December 23, 2022 | 11:09am
Lemon Square Bakery Treats shares its Christmas Treats
Lemon Square Bakery Treats recreates the traditional Christmas tree into a Frosted Chocolate cake.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — As the holiday festivities approach, Filipino-owned bakeshop Lemon Square Bakery Treats introduces its Christmas Treats. 

Having recreated the traditional Christmas tree into the Frosted Chocolate cake, a rich chocolate cake coated and topped with buttercream icing, this delight is truly the perfect addition to Filipino festive celebrations.  

Lemon Square Bakery Treats also shares its Christmas Bites — chocolate cake pops covered with its signature milk chocolate and topped with colorful sprinkles — to complete its Christmas Treats. 

Definitely, these yummy treats are perfect for your holiday celebrations!

 

You may order them at https://estore.rush.ph/lemonsquarebakerytreats/. These are available for same-day and scheduled deliveries.

LEMON SQUARE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with