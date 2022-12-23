Lemon Square Bakery Treats shares its Christmas Treats

MANILA, Philippines — As the holiday festivities approach, Filipino-owned bakeshop Lemon Square Bakery Treats introduces its Christmas Treats.

Having recreated the traditional Christmas tree into the Frosted Chocolate cake, a rich chocolate cake coated and topped with buttercream icing, this delight is truly the perfect addition to Filipino festive celebrations.

Lemon Square Bakery Treats also shares its Christmas Bites — chocolate cake pops covered with its signature milk chocolate and topped with colorful sprinkles — to complete its Christmas Treats.

Definitely, these yummy treats are perfect for your holiday celebrations!

You may order them at https://estore.rush.ph/lemonsquarebakerytreats/. These are available for same-day and scheduled deliveries.