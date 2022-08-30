'Parsley into Filipino Adobo?': Uncle Roger blasts Geoffrey Zakarian's take on Adobo

MANILA, Philippines — "What you doing, suit nephew?" Uncle Roger had that to say when he watched American chef Geoffrey Zakarian make his version of Filipino Adobo.

On his YouTube channel, Uncle Roger basically roasted Zakarian's take on the world-famous Filipino viand.

"Geoffrey wearing suit to make Asian food. Haiyaa, Uncle Roger don't have good feeling about this," the Malaysian online personality said.

As Zakarian proceeded to cook the Adobo, viewers could see how Uncle Roger commented on how the chef used low sodium instead of regular soy sauce, not putting enough garlic, and using habanero instead of the usual chili variety used in Filipino cooking.

"For Asian cooking, garlic is like money; it's never enough. Don't tease us with your five slices of garlic," Uncle Roger said at one point.

He also pointed out that habaneros do not grow in the Philippines.

Uncle Roger noted how watery this version of Adobo is but he raised row and even had a kneejerk reaction by putting down his foot from its usual position on his chair when Zakarian topped his Adobo with parsley.

"Parsley into Filipino Adobo? Uncle Roger is so upset, I put my leg down from chair. Parsley don't belong in Asian food. You're not making pasta," he exclaimed.

He also made a dig at Jamie Oliver, by jokingly asking if the American chef has his Adobo at the popular British chef's restaurant.

Many Filipinos agreed with Uncle Roger's comments.

"As a Filipino, seeing Uncle Roger's knowledge with Filipino food makes me wanna call him 'Tito Roger'," user BlahWasTaken wrote.

Bobakoi26 noted how the chef "Americanized" the dish. "As someone who is Filipino, this is how American chefs try to 'Americanize' Asian dishes and they get the cooking instructions all wrong haiyaa."

Another echoed Uncle Roger's earlier comment that Adobo is a recipe that has many varieties and is not hard to mess with.

"To the non-Filipinos or those who don't know a lot about Filipino culture in general, I feel obligated to tell you all that it is VERY HARD to mess up Adobo. There are literally almost no rules to this dish and a lot of recipes are different depending on what region you are in and etc., but this guy still somehow managed to mess it up," netizen Bruh posted. — Video from MrNigelNg YouTube channel

