Mikael Daez eats this 'tipid' combo meal for 15 days while in South Korea

Mikael Daez managed to spend less by buying his dinner at a popular convenience store while in South Korea.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Mikael Daez revealed his secret to eating healthy and saving money while taping in South Korea. His meal consists of convenience store picks that amount to 12,000 Korean won or P500.

The “Running Man Philippines” star has been buying chicken breast, multi-grain rice, eggs, veggies and banana milk for dinner at a GS25 outlet for the past few weeks.

GS25 is a popular chain of convenience stores in South Korea.

“This has been my dinner for the past 15 days and it will remain my dinner for the next 15 days,” said Mikael on his Instagram vlog.

A frequent traveler, oftentimes with his wife, actress and beauty queen Megan Young, Mikael shared that getting easiest-to-make dinners from nearby convenience stores has been a traveling tradition for him. He finds it fun to browse through unique items sold in convenience stores.

“In Korea, they have a LOT of ready to eat items— rice, meat, veggies, noodles, etc. Plus, they also have all the nutritional data clearly labeled which helps me plan out my meals,” Mikael wrote.

He cautioned his fans not to take his word for it because he is not the best judge in terms of taste-testing food since he is not a picky eater.

In terms of price, he said getting his dinner at a convenience store in South Korea is still cheaper than eating in a restaurant but it is still more expensive than buying equivalent meals in the Philippines.

Some netizens gave him food suggestions to try around Korea. One netizen, in particular, shared that 12,000 Korean won can already buy him Kamjaetang (pork stew) with rice and kimchi which are sold in South Korea’s version of "karinderya" called Sikdang.

