Nutrition Month: SEA Games champions' recipes to achieve fit body

Another athlete who subscribed to the program was Ariana Evangelista, a four-time mountain bike national champion and two-time Asia MTB Overall champion. She recently competed at the biennial SEA Games.

MANILA, Philippines — Athletes have a tight meal plan that depends on their rigorous training. Carbo-rich foods and proteins are staples in their diet. The results are finely sculpted bodies and a healthier immune system.

The Kachimeshi (Winning Meals) program aims to achieve proper nutrition with easy-to-cook meals that fit one's fitness goal. The meals go with aminoVITAL Jelly Drink, a branched-chain amino acid supplement drink, which helps in muscle recovery and reduce fatigue among people who are engaged in strenuous physical activity.

The Kachimeshi meal program is spearheaded by food brand Ajinomoto. The concept aims to support elite athletes in building winning physiques for optimum performance.

It is part of the partnership between Amino Science, Ajinomoto Co, Inc (AJICO) and Victory Project. Launched in 2003, the partnership supports the conditioning of top-level athletes in Japan and conducts nutritional support activities by utilizing the power of amino acids.

The Victory Project was rolled out in six Ajinomoto Group companies in the ASEAN region including Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC) Group.

One of the Filipino athletes enrolled in the program was karate athlete Junna Tsukii who won a gold medal in the women's kumite 50 kg event at the 2019 SEA Games.

Here are some of the dishes in Ariana’s Kachimeshi winning meal plan:

Tofu Mushroom Rice Bowl

Rich in protein, this dish is packed with health benefits, including the ability to help build muscles.

Ingredients

1/2 cup (125 ml) cooking oil

1/4 kilo (250g) tofu, cubed

2 pcs. (125g) red onion, sliced

1 cup (250g) canned shiitake mushroom, strips

1 pack (30g) Sarsaya Oyster Sauce

1/4 tsp. (0.6g) black pepper

2 tsps. (10g) margarine, unsalted

1/4 kilo (250g) carrots, strips

1/4 kilo (250g) Baguio beans, trimmed and bias-cut

1/4 kilo (250g) mung bean sprouts

1 pc. (50g) red bell pepper, strips

1/2 cup (50g) spring onion, chopped

5 pcs. (300g) fried egg, sunny-side up

1 tsp. (3g) white sesame seeds

7 1/2 cups (1200g) well-milled white rice, boiled



Procedure

Pan fry. In a hot pan, pour cooking oil to fry the tofu. Cook until golden brown. Drain excess oil by placing the tofu on a paper towel. Set aside.

Saute. From the same pan, lessen the used oil to leave just 3 teaspoons of oil for sauteeing then saute onion, mushroom and tofu.

Season. Add Oyster Sauce and black ground pepper and set aside.

Saute. In the same pan, add margarine and saute carrots, baguio beans, mung bean sprouts, red bellpepper and scallions. Set Aside

Assemble and serve. In a bowl, scoop 1 1/2 cups of rice and top it with the sauteed tofu, mushroom and vegetables. Add fried egg and sprinkle sesame seeds.

Cooking tips:

You may air-fry the tofu at 180C for 10 minutes or until golden brown. You may have boiled instead of fried egg.

Beef and Vegetable Rice Bowl

This dish features flavored rice, mixed with seasoned beef and veggies all in one pot. Topped with a serving of boiled eggs, it’s another protein-rich meal that your lean muscle will thank you for.



Ingredients

2 tbsps. (30ml) cooking oil

1/2 cup (80g) red onion, sliced

1 tbsp. (25g) ginger, grated

2 tbsps. (20g) garlic, minced

1 1/2 cups (150g) beef sirloin, cubed

2 tbsps. (30ml) soy sauce

2 cups (250g) corn kernels

1 1/2 cups (200g) carrot, cubed

2/3 cup (100g) red bell pepper, diced

1 1/2 cups (150g) button mushroon, sliced

2 1/2 cups (150g) kangkong leaves, chopped

1/4 cup (60ml) water

5 cups (800g) cooked rice

1/2 Tbsp. (8g) white sugar

1 pack (11g) Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning

5 pcs (300 grams) hard boiled egg

1 Tbsp. (5g) spring onion



Procedure

Saute and stir-fry. In a pan, heat oil then saute onion, ginger and garlic. Add beef and stir-fry until cooked. Season with 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and continue cooking for another 3 minutes. Add corn and carrots. Cook until tender. Add bell peppers and continue sautéing for 1 minute. Add mushroom and sauté for another minute.

Simmer. Add swamp cabbage leaves and water. Simmer for 30 seconds. Add cooked rice.

Season. with soy sauce, sugar, and Ajinomoto. Mix well.

Assemble and Serve. Scoop a serving on to a plate, top with hard - boiled egg and sprinkle with spring onions. Serve with 1 slice mango.



Cooking tips:

Boil eggs for 9-12 minutes then immediately place in ice-cold water or running water to stop the cooking.

Lean Beef Nilaga

Perfect as a pre- or post-workout meal, it’s a filling and hearty dish that is also considered as a comfort food by many.



Ingredients

7L (7000ml) water

1 1/2 kilo (1500g) beef round, cut into serving size

3/4 cup (100g) red onion, quartered

1 tsp (3g) whole peppercorns

3 pcs. (700g) yellow corn on cob, cut into 3 pieces

3 1/2 cups (500g) potatoes, peeled and quartered

4 Tbsps. (60ml) fish sauce

1 1/2 tsps. iodized salt

1 pack (11g) Umami Seasoning

2 cups (200g) Baguio beans, trimmed

1 head (530g) cabbage, medium size, quartered

4 bundles (240g) pechay, leaves separated

1 cup (70g) onion leeks, bias cut



Procedure

Boil. In a pressure cooker, pour in water and add the beef. Seal the pressure cooker carefully and let it boil. Once the pressure cooker whistles, continue to cook the meat for 30 minutes. Switch off your fire and let the steam escape, before carefully opening the pressure cooker.

Boil. Switch on fire and add red onions, whole peppercorns, corn and potatoes. Cook until potatoes are fork tender.

Season. Add fish sauce, salt and Ajinomoto. Mix well.

Boil. Add the remaining vegetables- baguio beans, cabbage, pechay, and onion leeks. Cook for 1 minute.

Serve. Transfer Lean Beef Nilaga to a bowl then serve with 1 1/2 cups rice and 1 pc banana.



Cooking tips:

When buying fresh lean beef cuts, make sure that the meat is bright red in color and has no off-odor. Avoid beef that has white fat streaks or edges to lower fat consumption

Fish Fillet in Sweet and Sour Sauce

The great thing about fish is that it is packed with protein, but not the calories.

Ingredients

3 tbsps. (45ml) water

1 1/2 tbsps. (22.5g) cornstarch

1/4 kilo (250g) lapu-lapu fillet, cubed

1 pack (20g) Crispy Fry Fish Breading Mix

1/2 cup (125 ml) cooking oil

1/2 cup (80g) red onion, sliced

2 Tbsps. (10g) garlic, minced

1/4 cup (25g) green bell pepper, strips

1/4 cup (25g) red bell pepper, strips

1 cup (200g) carrots, strips

1 cup (200g) baby corn, sliced

1 1/2 cups (250g) broccoli, young stalks and florets

1/8 tsp. (0.6g) iodized salt

1/4 tsp. (0.6g) ground black pepper

1 pouch (200ml) Sarsaya Sweet and Sour Sauce

Procedure

Mix. In a bowl, mix water and cornstarch to create a slurry. Set aside.

Coat. Pat dry the fish fillet and coat with Crispy Fry Fish.

Pan-fry. In a pan, heat oil and pan-fry the coated fish fillets until golden brown. Drain excess oil by placing them in a strainer or on a plate with paper napkin. Set aside.

Stir-fry. After frying, lessen the oil in the pan and leave just 2 tablespoons of oil. Sauté onion, garlic, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, carrots, baby corn and broccoli. Cook until vegetables are half-cooked.

Season. Add salt, pepper and Sweet and Sour Sauce. Add the slurry. Continue cooking until sauce becomes thick. Add the breaded fried fish and blend well. Serve while hot with 1 cup rice and 1 pc banana.

Cooking tips:

Once slurry is added, make sure to simmer the sauce before serving.

