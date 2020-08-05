COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Legendary chef and cookbook author Nora Daza; her granddaughter Isabelle Daza
The Maya Kitchen/Released
'Cooking with my Lola': Isabelle Daza recreates Nora Daza's recipes in new cooking show
(Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 12:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Isabelle Daza is firing up her kitchen!

The actress, television host, model and granddaughter of Filipino culinary legend Nora Daza follows in her grandma’s footsteps, and enlists Maya’s help to navigate the kitchen with ease and confidence, and inspire a new breed of home cooks just like her. 

"Cooking with my Lola" is Isabelle’s four-part online video series that kick starts her cooking adventures – and what better way to do so than to recreate recipes from seminal cookbook "Let’s Cook with Nora."

“Cooking has always been a huge part of my family, and now that I have my own, I want to bring the same joy and wonderful memories that I’ve associated with cooking into my home,” Isabelle shares. 

“I also think that the art of Filipino home cooking that my lola has carefully and lovingly documented in her book is a bit lost to the younger generation. I want to help change that, and get more people to love home cooking again. I thought since I’m a beginner cook, sharing my experiences would encourage others to learn with me!”

Isabelle has also gotten help from a very familiar quarter. The Maya Kitchen has close ties with her grandmother, hosting the pioneering cooking competition The Great Maya Cookfest, which ran from 1976 to 1990 and helped launch the careers of a new generation of chefs and cooks, together. 

Nora Daza and the brand's connection also goes beyond the cookfest, with the Philippines’ first culinary ambassador actively promoting the brand, formerly known as Maya Bakeshop, and its products by holding cooking demos all over the country. Some of the episodes of her show, "Cooking It Up with Nora," were also shot at the kitchen.

The first episode of "Cooking with my Lola" also features another of Isabelle’s family, her tita – cook, writer and editor Nina Daza-Puyat. Nina recently updated her mom’s cookbook "Let’s Cook with Nora," re-testing recipes and offering ingredient alternatives and modern variations that fit today’s home cooks. 

Catch the first part of "Cooking with my Lola" as Isabelle tackles beef stroganoff with her tita Nina now live on her official Youtube channel.

ISABELLE DAZA NORA DAZA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
48 minutes ago
'Cooking with my Lola': Isabelle Daza recreates Nora Daza's recipes in new cooking show
48 minutes ago
Isabelle Daza is firing up her kitchen!
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Sponsored
20 hours ago
Mercato Centrale taps Multisys to launch online platform
20 hours ago
Mercato Centrale is working with developer Multisys Technologies Corporation for the launch of its online platform.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
6 days ago
In San Francisco, there’s a hearty story called Manila bowl
By Millet M. Mananquil | 6 days ago
Frances Tanchanco has the right fire and genes in her blood and she wants the American palate to be warmed by Filipino f...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
6 days ago
Captain Ri’s noodles and other vegetarian K-drama recipes
By Sharwin Tee | 6 days ago
Any Korean drama fan knows that one significant side effect of watching these shows is developing an irresistible craving...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
13 days ago
Mother knows best in the Silverio-Dee household
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 13 days ago
Nelia Silverio passed on her passion for food and cooking to kids Michael and Isabelle Dee, and they’ve each opened...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
13 days ago
Happy finds for the home
By Lai S. Reyes | 13 days ago
Restaurateur Happy Ongpauco-Tiu’s My Happy Homeph, an online shop that offers curated sets of dinnerware and serveware,...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with