



















































 
























^


 











 















Food and Leisure


Limited time offer lets you mix and match your own KFC Zinger




Philstar.com
January 17, 2022 | 3:40pm
 





Limited time offer lets you mix and match your own KFC Zinger 
Start your year with an extra zing with KFC’s “Your Combo. Your Zinger.” and customize your combo just as you like it.
Photo Release




MANILA, Philippines — If there’s something that this still-raging pandemic has taught us well, it’s putting a personal touch to everything that we do—while still valuing our personal spaces.


We customize our lifestyle according to the needs of these challenging times—from choosing what clothes to wear to designing our own rooms and planning what our day would be like.


Wouldn’t it be great if we can apply this same flexibility to our limited food choices, the way we want it, how we want it?


So start your year with an extra zing with KFC’s “Your Combo. Your Zinger.” and customize your combo just as you like it.


You can make your own unique combo with your choice of a regular side (fries, mashed potato, or buttered corn?), a regular drink (iced tea or soda?), and a brownie to match with your Zinger Sandwich.


You only need to add P15 for each delicious add-on!


This tempting promo is running until February 28, and is available for Dine-in, Take out, and Drive Thru, so get it while it’s here!


Mix ‘n Match with KFC’s “Your Combo. Your Zinger.” and customize your combo the way you want! Get it while it’s here!


 


Exclusively available on KFC’s channels, just dial 88-87-8888, visit www.kfc.com.ph or download KFC mobile app on Google Play https://bit.ly/KFCPHAppAndroid or App Store https://apple.co/2BFAugj.


 

















 



KFC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Limited time offer lets you mix and match your own KFC Zinger




 Sponsored 






1 hour ago


Limited time offer lets you mix and match your own KFC Zinger



1 hour ago 


Start your year with an extra zing with KFC’s “Your Combo. Your Zinger.” and customize your combo just as...








Food and Leisure
fbtw













Pan de San Nicolas: Pampanga's famed cookies believed to have healing powers







3 days ago


Pan de San Nicolas: Pampanga's famed cookies believed to have healing powers



By Jan Milo Severo |
3 days ago 


Pan de San Nicolas, a cookie delicacy from Pampanga, is believed to have a healing power.








Food and Leisure
fbtw













In time for Chinese New Year, first Wu Xing restaurant launched in Clark







5 days ago


In time for Chinese New Year, first Wu Xing restaurant launched in Clark



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 days ago 


In time for Chinese New Year this February 1, the first Wu Xing restaurant in the country, which aims to bring authentic Peking...








Food and Leisure
fbtw











Start your dream food business for only P99 with M.Y. San Grahams this 2022








 Sponsored 


Start your dream food business for only P99 with M.Y. San Grahams this 2022






7 days ago






Food and Leisure







fb
tw














&rsquo;Tis the season to be grateful







11 days ago


’Tis the season to be grateful



By Gabrielle Ann Guevara |
11 days ago 


I truly am also thankful that I was able to spend Christmas here in the UK since its urban design, particularly in London,...








Food and Leisure
fbtw













Mama Ayen is good at laing







11 days ago


Mama Ayen is good at laing



By Lai S. Reyes |
11 days ago 


Her followers on Facebook and IG aren’t lying. When you have a serious hankering for laing, that Bicolano dish made...





 


Food and Leisure
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with