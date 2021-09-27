Grill like a pro: Solenn Heussaff spills Nico Bolzico's steak secrets

MANILA, Philippines — Nico Bolzico might be able to grill a perfect steak, but Solenn Heussaff said she's the better cook overall.

"Me for sure. There's no thinking," Solenn was fast to answer on who's the better cook between her and husband Nico during her guesting in Philstar.com's online show "Slam Book."

Solenn, who dubbed herself as "Miss Cook ng Bahay," conceded to Nico as the steak pro. She even shared how Nico does it.

"People think it's simple to grill steak. It's actually not. There's a whole science to it like leaving the meat outdoors before you cook it. Don't get it straight out of the fridge before you cook it. It has to be at room temperature for like 30 minutes to an hour. There's a way of grilling and Nico is very good at that. But the rest is history. It's me. Ako ang Miss Cook ng bahay," Solenn said.

Wedded bliss looks good on the actress. She shared that the pandemic has been a sort of blessing in disguise for her because she has learned to slow down from her fast-paced life before as an actress, in-demand endorser, model and artist.

She is a hands-on mom to their daughter, Thylane or Tili. Like her, Nico also got to slow down from his equally busy schedule as celebrity, model and entrepreneur. Together, the couple found more time to bond over food and intermittent fasting.

"We bond more through eating because again he's not so good in the kitchen and I get annoyed when he's not doing something properly or chopping things in the wrong way but we do love preparing breakfast," Solenn shared.

It's not their breakfast though but for their daughter. Breakfast is usually coffee and eggs with a side of chitchat.

She and Nico have been doing intermittent fasting during this pandemic. According to a Women's Health article, intermittent fasting (IF) is a type of eating plan that calls for periods of eating and fasting. Those who do IF can only consume water, coffee and tea.

They start eating at around two in the afternoon after they've done their individual morning routines and chores.

Lunch would be protein either fish, chicken or meat and salad. If she feels like eating something heavy, she cooks brown rice, adlai or quinoa.

The nights would be dinner dates by their balcony with a glass of wine and pika-pika (finger food). Their favorite is a light repast of Salmorejo, a cold tomato soup that originated from Spain.

"My diet's pretty right. I don't binge-eat but I don't stop myself from eating things. I believe in small quantities and not depriving yourself," Solenn shared.

As she has said, she might be eating light but it has not stopped her from baking breads, which are mostly notoriously carbohydrate-heavy. Solenn attested that her breads are "pretty good." She's also excited to recreate the recipes from her book collection that features different cuisines.

