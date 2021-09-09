Solenn Heussaff gives advice to moms of picky eaters

MANILA, Philippines — Solenn Heussaff is discovering what it means to have a two-year-old in the house.

Her daughter, Thylane Katana or more popularly known as Tili, is at that stage where feeding and eating are becoming a struggle.



"She's at a weird stage right now. She's quite picky. She used to love everything and then the last two months, she only eats fish at the moment," shared Solenn during her guesting in Philstar.com's online show "Slam Book."



Solenn said that she has been reading about babies and their eating habits and she found that most who are reaching the age between two and three tend to be picky. Tili is turning two by January next year.



"Nico is a bit panicking about that because he wants her to be a meat-eater," Solenn quipped.



Her husband, Argentinian model/entrepreneur Nico Bolzico, imports Bolzico Beef, a brand of grass-fed Angus beef from his country, Argentina. He also runs the deli-butchery Chingolo Deli with his brother-in-law Erwan Heussaff.

For those with picky kids like Solenn's, she has the following tips:

Hide veggies in eggs

When Tili was much younger, she would eat vegetables, from broccoli to spinach, every day. But now, Solenn has resorted to "hiding" the veggies in eggs just so Tili will be able to eat more nutritiously.

Present food as bite-sized snacks

Apart from rice and fish, Tili is currently "obsessed" with banana chips.

Experiment with other cooking methods like baking

Solenn, however, thinks that Tili is just becoming experimental just like her.



"I would say she just likes to experiment in the kitchen like me," shared Solenn, who was recently named as the ambassador of Solane, a brand of liquefied petroleum gas.



An admittedly good cook, Solenn recently got into baking and said that she didn't expect her breads to turn out pretty good.

Start 'em young at cooking

"Even if she's just 19 months, I make sure that every time I cook she's there. I bought a high stool. She observes. Let's say I'm baking bread. I'll give her a bowl with flour and water so she can also do her own mess and experiment with texture," the first-time mom noted.

Don't force-feed

Solenn stressed that it is important for her not to force Tili to do anything that she does not like. She instead turns to the power of suggestion. For example, she offers Tili certain foods but when Tili declines, she will not force it but will tell her that maybe they can try eating it next time.



"At the end of the day, they will grow into their own person. So, just observe and learn from them. Allow them to have thoughts and decisions," Solenn advised.

