McDo: 3.5M nuggets sold on BTS Meal Philippines launch
BTS Meal as sold in a Philippine McDonald's store
MANILA, Philippines — McDonald Philippines revealed that they have sold 3.5 million pieces of chicken nuggets on the launch day alone of the BTS Meal.



In her interview with ABS-CBN News Channel, McDonald's Philippines Marketing Head Margot Torres said that some stores sold more than 1,000 BTS Meals in a day.



“We sold close to 3.5 million pieces of McNuggets on launch day alone. We have sold close to a million BTS Meals since the launch,” Torres said. 



“That's about a 1000% compared to the usual volume of our sale of nuggets,” she added. 



 






 



Torres also said that BTS Army are more than cooperative and they've been so supportive of the program.



“The BTS Army is so orderly. In some stores, they had members making sure their fellow members followed the line and waited patiently,” she said. 



“And they are so sweet! They sent food to our crew. They sent little candies, somebody got a chocolate cake. Others got meals. They had thank-you notes to our crew and managers for the hard work they put in to make this launch successful,” she added. 



