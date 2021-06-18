







































































 




   







   















Review: BTS Meal in the Philippines: Is it worth it?
BTS Meal as sold in a Philippine McDonald's store
Review: BTS Meal in the Philippines: Is it worth it?

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ritz L. Ignacio (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 1:11pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — After months of waiting, Filipino fans have finally had a chance to try the BTS McDonald's meal, which leaves everybody a question – outside of the fandom and its hype – is it worth it? 



As the global pop icons BTS themselves explained in a commercial, the meal is composed of 10-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke, and two dipping sauces that bring something new to the table — sweet chili and Cajun.



Both sauces come in pastel packaging, in shades of millennial pink and lilac that fit the Korean pop group’s current aesthetic and fashion. 



But what about the taste?



The sweet chili dip has a beautiful, tangy taste with a mild back-of-the-throat heat. 



The cajun was more of a thick, smooth and creamy mustard variation that comes with a slight kick of spice after. 



Both sauces are perfectly matched on the blank canvas of crispy nuggets and the fast food chain’s world’s famous fries. 



According to McDonald’s, both dips were handpicked by the members and are both closely inspired by the store’s South Korean recipes. 



The meal comes with customized purple packaging with the BTS logo, which some of the ARMY, the boyband’s official fandom name, have collected as memorabilia.



This one-of-a-kind menu “tour” will be available until supplies last. The fast food chain, however, clarified in a statement that there will be enough meals for everyone, so there is no reason to panic. 



As of today, Philippine customers can enjoy the artists’ signature meal for P260 (which may vary per location) via dine-in, take-out, drive-thru and delivery.



RELATED: BTS Meal: BTS recalls fond memories with McDo


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

