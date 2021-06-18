LIST: Must-try Father's Day 2021 recipes

MANILA, Philippines — Many kitchen enthusiasts, including dads, were born and reborn because of the pandemic.

They’ve tapped into their inner chefs, put on their aprons and may have even created their versions of foodie favorites like sushi bake or burnt basque cheesecake.

There’s indeed no better time to invest in well-made, beautifully designed, and long-lasting cooking partners than today. Having quality appliances that can keep up with and satisfy one’s needs today and even decades from now is of great importance like Sub-Zero and Wolf.

Considering the quantity of food that households need to store and preserve, it’s crucial to have a dependable refrigerator that can not only keep food cold but also keep them fresh longer. Sub-Zero is known as a food preservation specialist because of its advanced preservation technologies. For professionally whipped home-cooked meals, turn to Wolf’s array of cooking equipment, like ovens, convection steam ovens, induction, gas cooktops and ranges. Each of these appliances comes with advanced features that make cooking easier and more efficient each and every time.

The company recently launched an interactive 360-degree virtual showroom that lets clients step into the new Makati showroom right from the comfort of their own homes for those who don’t want to go out. Along with the convenience of seeing all the displays, visitors to the virtual showroom can take advantage of the following added features: easy navigation, informative tags, interactive displays, handy measurements and shareable links.

Give dad a virtual tour of the spacious showroom for him to see its features: a high-ceiling, easy-on-the-eyes palette and polished finishes by accessing bit.ly/SZWFRez2virtualshowroom. Its light and bright design allows the luxurious finishes of the products to shine. You and your dad might an appliance or two that you like for him to use for his culinary adventure. Visitors are free to explore the space on their own, but Focus Global also offers an option for a guided virtual tour, where their sales designers can assist and give more information about each product as they go around the tour via video call.

Give Dad the experience of checking into a luxury hotel room. Nothing quite beats the feeling of sinking into crisp white sheets, soft pillows, and mattresses so comfortable you’d never want to leave your bed again. Even though our next getaway probably won’t happen for a while, it doesn't mean that you can't have that deep sleep comfort that comes with staying in an executive hotel suite.

This month, as Sealy Mattress marks its 5th anniversary here in the Philippines, get up to 25% off on select bed sets until June 20. Drop by the showroom nearest you or visit www.sealy.ph to learn more. The exclusive 5th Anniversary 5-star hotel mattress is the third model to be released by the brand as part of its 5-Star Hotel Series. The exclusive anniversary edition comes with a medium firm feel, aiming to hit that sweet spot between the firmer Cushion Firm option and the softer Luxury Plush option used in many international hotels. The brand offers over 12 variants of orthopedic mattresses and bed sets, including what is claimed to be the Philippines’ first and only spring adjustable bed system.

Breakfast: 'Lugaw is essential'

Photo release Lugaw is a rice porridge that is well loved by Filipinos. Best eaten warm, this filling dish made of glutinous rice, various meats and seasonings is usually eaten during breakfast but in most Filipino households, it is consumed any time of the day.

White rice is a staple food of every Filipino and is present in almost every meal. Unfortunately, it is not the healthiest of grains. It is full of simple carbohydrates (carbs) and low on fiber, making its glycemic index high. This only means that its carbs are quickly converted into blood sugar, which is bad specially for diabetics. It can also increase your risk of type-2 diabetes by at least 11%, or worsen it if you already have it. It can also cause weight gain, and increase your risk factors for high blood pressure and high triglyceride levels.

There is some good news nonetheless: Duru Bulgur is now available on local shores. A staple grain in Turkey, Duru (literally “pure and clean”) Bulgur is the most practical alternative to white rice that will help you ease your breakup with an all-time Filipino favorite. Bulgur is a type of processed wholegrain originating from the Mediterranean and the Middle East as early as 4,000 years ago. Present in many dishes from salad, soups to main entrees in those areas, it is characterized by a distinctly delightful nutty flavor

Unlike white rice, Bulgur is a superfood. It is delicious and filling, and has countless health benefits. It promotes a healthy heart as it is rich in fiber, antioxidants and essential minerals. It helps control your blood sugar as its glycemic index is far lower than that of white rice. Bulgur is also an excellent source of numerous essential nutrients such as manganese, B vitamins, folic acid, iron, and magnesium that will all help ensure a healthier you.

Duru Bulgur uses age old techniques of using mineral stones combined with modern technology to produce a mineral rich bulgur with exceptional quality and superior natural taste. There are three variants in the market, the first being Fine Bulgur. This fine-grained yellow Bulgur the size of quinoa is ideal for wonderfully hearty soups. It is also perfect for sprucing up salads or desserts.

Second is the Coarse Bulgur. The grains of this Bulgur variant are slightly smaller than your typical rice grains, thus making it an excellent match for pretty much every viand that Filipinos love. Coarse Bulgur is also the perfect add-on for pilafs, salads, and soups. It can even be used to make a Filipino favorite: lugaw.

Lugaw is a rice porridge that is well loved by Filipinos. Best eaten warm, this filling dish made of glutinous rice, various meats and seasonings is usually eaten during breakfast but in most Filipino households, it is consumed any time of the day. Here’s a recipe created by celebrated chef RJ Ramos:

Duru Bulgur Lugaw by Chef RJ Ramos

Ingredients

? 1 cup Duru Bulgur Coarse

? Chicken Breast & Thighs

? ¼ cup onions

? 1 tbsp garlic

? 1 tbsp ginger

? 4 cups Chicken Broth

Garnish Ingredients

? Tofu

? Crispy Garlic

? Spring Onions

? Egg

Prepare all the usual ingredients in making porridge, like chicken, onions and garlic, and ginger, but swap out white rice for Coarse Bulgur. Cook this healthier version of lugaw as you would the traditional one made of white rice.

First, boil some water then add some ginger and chicken. Cook it for 25 minutes. In another pot, saute the onions, garlic, and ginger. Next, add 1 cup of Coarse Bulgur and add 4 cups of chicken broth. Let it simmer for 15 minutes. Add shredded chicken and season with salt, pepper and fish sauce according to your taste. Mix thoroughly and let it boil for 15 minutes. To make this Filipino favorite even more special, you may garnish your bowl of steaming hot Duru Bulgur Lugaw with more shredded chicken, hard boiled egg, fried tofu, and spring onions. A healthy and tasty treat perfect for the cool weather brought about by the onset of the rainy season in our country.

The last one is the Extra Coarse Bulgur. With grains about half the size of a grain of wheat, Duru’s Extra Coarse Bulgur is ideal for stuffing healthy and natural carbohydrates to your favorite recipe.

Healthy living is a lifestyle every Filipino must aim for, and swapping out your white rice for Duru Bulgur is a good start towards achieving that goal. This pure and clean treat from Turkey will satiate your hunger and load you up with essential nutrients—but without elevating your blood sugar levels. With lots of patience and perseverance, a balanced diet, and lots of exercise and sleep, you will surely be on your way to living a healthy lifestyle. Duru Bulgur is distributed in the Philippines by Dygen Food Ventures Inc., a subsidiary of Dyna Drug Corporation and available at goodwill.market/.

Lunch or dinner: Balsamic Bolzico Beef

Photo release Balsamic Bolzico Beef, is an inviting appetizer that’s kept simple with only four ingredients and the knowledge that the tastiest meals don’t need much as long as their ingredients are top-notch.

Cooking show "Solane Kitchen Moments" reveals a side of entrepreneur-cum-celebrity Nico Bolzico that’s far from his usual comedic nature. While most see him on Instagram as the witty and loving husband of Filipina-French actress Solenn Heussaff, the YouTube series by LPG brand Solane shows a man who is very passionate about his work and goes the extra mile for the environment.

Despite differences between the Filipino culture and Argentina’s, his hometown, Bolzico feels right at home with the countries’ shared love for food. “We come from cultures where food plays a key role in our lives. It's become the center in gatherings, meetings, and family meals,” he stated in a separate interview.

Growing up with a farm and raised eating beef on the regular, it doesn’t come as a surprise that one of his earliest businesses in the Philippines is importing beef from his birthplace. Named Bolzico Beef, the shop’s mouthwatering products are purely and sustainably grass-fed – one of the many reasons why the brand is largely applauded. Grass consumed by cattle is replanted, and each animal is raised with patience and great care for about three years. And these well-loved and well-received beef cuts star in the dishes Bolzico whipped up on "Solane Kitchen Moments."

The first dish, Balsamic Bolzico Beef, is an inviting appetizer that’s kept simple with only four ingredients and the knowledge that the tastiest meals don’t need much as long as their ingredients are top-notch. Meanwhile, Bolzico Beef Bolognese is a pasta dish that, according to Bolzico, is yet to be seen in any restaurant here in the country. Unlike your usual bolognese, unconventional techniques keep the beef flavorful and the tomatoes fresh – just the way the Argentine beef lover likes it.

Aside from bringing the best beef products into the Philippines, Bolzico has a greater vision. As part of his dedication to be carbon neutral, he is leading massive efforts that allow cattle raised locally to be at par with or even better than imported beef. “The less steps from the farm to your plate, the better,” he mentioned on the show.

As a restaurateur with just a passion for good, low-impact food by his side, Bolzico expressed his gratitude for Solane’s program, “I love the freshness of the show. [It] brings in people who are not cooks and [allows them to] share recipes that mean a lot to them but haven't had the opportunity to share them.” He was even able to show off an impressive kitchen trick that he learned from his brother-in-law, Erwan Heussaff.

Cocktail hour

A local rum brand famous in international market recently launched its latest global lifestyle campaign celebrating the festive and hopeful season of spring.

Don Papa Rum’s “A Sweet Sugarlandia Spring” depicts a dreamy rebirth, with a sprinkle of curiosity and wonder, alongside a touch of romance with four new cocktails created by Tomas Delos Reyes, the brand’s LA-based US Brand Ambassador.

The two new sweetly decadent cocktails are Avalon Awakens – a velvety smooth drink inspired by the Don’s travels on the cool Pacific coast, and Botanica Obscura – a floral elixir to truly celebrate that spring is upon us and brighter days await.

Botanica Obscura

In a cocktail shaker, add Don Papa Rum, lemon juice, hibiscus syrup and mole bitters. Add ice and shake. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an edible flower.

Avalon Awakens

In a cocktail shaker, add the rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, velvet falernum, Ube syrup and fill with ice. Shake and strain into highball glass over ice. Garnish with a Pineapple wedge and straw.

Jungle Nectar

Photo release In a cocktail shaker, add the rum, guava nectar, pandan simple syrup, lime juice, peychaud bitter, and ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with ginger ale and garnish with a lime wheel.

Descanso Bloom

Photo release In a cocktail shaker, add the rum, sake, lime juice, simple syrup, and ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass with half a cup of ice. Spear and garnish with the remaining melon sphere.

RELATED: Treat your 'Tatay': Ways to make Father's Day 2021 extra special