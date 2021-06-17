Treat your 'Tatay': Ways to make Father's Day 2021 extra special

MANILA, Philippines — After all of his hard work despite the pandemic, it is once again the time of the year to pay tribute to the men of the hour – our fathers.

This Father’s Day, Philstar.com list down ways to celebrate your hero’s special day with these special treats.

Father’s Day feast

Photo release Feast your eyes on the family sets featuring the new 24-hour Sous Vide bone-in Ribeye Set. Slow cooked for 24-hours and served with Truffle Mac and Cheese with Bacon Lardons, Cherry Tomato Caprese with Fresh Mozzarella and Balsamic, Wild Mushrooms with Garlic and Pecorino Cheese and French Beans with Smashed Potatoes and Crème Fraiche. To mark Father’s Day, the brand launched a cake fit for a king, the King Louis -- layers of moist sugar-free chocolate cake, crunchy Feuilletine flakes and hazelnut praline.

Bizu Patisserie celebrates fatherhood by bringing the family together for a special Father’s Day feast. For those with a taste for the finer things, the Bizu Father’s Day Roast Specials are the perfect choice. With selections such as the 24-hour Sous Vide Rib-Eye and delicious crispy Cochinillo, surely you will find the perfect meal to celebrate your father, father-in-law, godfather, grandfather, or any father figure in your life.

Following its philosophy of joie de vivre – or the “joy of being alive” – the patisserie believes that everyone should enjoy life’s simple pleasures and share the best moments with loved ones. Every carefully crafted pastry is an opportunity to bond and express what we feel for someone.

When it comes to milestones such as a birthday, graduation, anniversary or Father’s Day, the celebration will not be complete without a cake. To mark Father’s Day, the brand launched a cake fit for a king, the King Louis -- layers of moist sugar-free chocolate cake, crunchy Feuilletine flakes and hazelnut praline. Enrobed in sugar-free chocolate and crisp almonds topped with a chocolate crown.

These treats, cakes and dishes and view the full range of products are available via www.bizu.ph or text +63176273970. The patisserie's branches are at Greenbelt 2 Parkside, Greenhills Promenade, Alabang Town Center and Robinsons Magnolia.

For the best dad in the universe

San Miguel Pale Pilsen offers a fun and exciting way to honor dads this coming Father’s Day.

The Filipino beer brand mixes things up as it celebrates the men of the house with its unusually usual Father’s Day Beer Gifts.

Double up on those memories and put a smile on dad’s face with the inconspicuously clever San Miguel Pale Pilsen Beer Frame. Let the man look back on the good times while creating new ones altogether, with a beer frame that doubles as a beer flask.

Mounted at the back of the beer frame is a container that can carry up to 14 ounces of Pale Pilsen. Just pop the frame’s top corner, hidden in plain sight, and enjoy a swig of that ice-cold classic brew.

Being a father is often a thankless job, so make dad feel like the winner that he is with the Pale Pilsen Beer Trophy. Engraved with the title "Best Dad in the Universe," this statuette doesn’t just give a golden pat on the back, it also serves as an ingenious beer bottle holder.

Beneath the golden figurine is a holder that fits a classic steinie Pale Pilsen bottle. Simple take of the trophy topper to reveal the liquid gold inside and everything’s set for a truly triumphant toast.

Make the old man’s day special by getting him these Father’s Day Beer Gifts. Buy two cases of the Pale Pilsen in bottle or in can online through www.SMBDelivers.com or www.Boozy.ph and get any one of the Beer Frame or the Beer Trophy for free. Promo is only available in areas without liquor ban in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Cagayan De Oro. Promo runs until December 31.

Malagos cake for him

Photo release Malagos Triple Treat Cake and Father's Day bundle

Max’s Corner Bakery, the bakeshop brand of the iconic Filipino restaurant chain Max’s Restaurant is introducing the new Malagos Triple Treat Cake, made with the country’s most-awarded chocolate. This is perfect for those who want to treat their dads on Father’s Day this June 20.

This premium cake is made with Malagos Chocolate, straight from Davao—the recently-hailed Chocolate Capital of the Philippines. It has layers of chocolate fudge cake, mocha, and vanilla chiffon filled in between with mocha buttercream and Malagos chocolate mousse. The cake likewise is coated with more Malagos chocolate mousse frosting and melted chocolate ganache, and decorated with piped mocha and cocoa butter cream on top. This gives customers a taste of chocolate royalty to indulge in.

The Malagos Triple Treat is already open for pre-order and will be available starting June 18 in Luzon stores, except for Palawan and Bicol, so families can now start planning early for Father’s Day.

To complete the celebration, Max’s is also offering a special Father’s Day Bundle to celebrate dads everywhere. In it are a complete set of Regular Whole Fried Chicken, Regular Crispy Pata, Sizzling Tofu, Lumpiang Shanghai, Large Plain Rice, and four drinks for only P1,799. This hearty feast is an excellent way to show appreciation to fathers and father-figures.

Customers can also Max Up the bundle with a Malagos Dark Chocolate Cheesecake or Caramel Bar Cheesecake for an additional P400.

Dessert with 24k gold for the golden boy

Just like how artisanal chocolate brand Theo & Brom bridged the best of two worlds by introducing the world’s first Belgian Tableya, a new creation inspired by an Italian-Filipina couple will be your new fave: the Tableyamisu A La Ragazzon.

The ingenious dessert combines the classic Italian tiramisu and its best-selling Tableya Filipina which is made of the finest cacao beans. The result is a delectable treat with creamy, rich, and bursting with bold coffee and chocolate flavors to choose from. The Tableyamisu A La Ragazzon is generously draped in rich mascarpone cheese and also layered with the brand’s very own and baked from scratch Pistoccus di Fonni (Sardinian version of ladyfingers). What’s more to love? It’s ready for gifting as it’s elegantly dusted with 24k gold shavings and neatly served in a gift box.

Available in two flavors – Kape/Caffè and Tsokolate/Cioccolato – the Tableyamisu A La Ragazzon is officially launching this June, right before the Father’s Day weekend for the coffee or chocolate-obsessed dads to enjoy.

The Tableyamisu Caffè (single pack at P1499) is closest to the traditional tiramisu with notable local barako coffee notes, while the Tableyamisu Cioccolato (single pack at P1599) is perfect as a light but chocolatey melt-in-your-mouth treat, coffee-free for kids to relish. For Dad’s Day, the brand is introducing special early bird offers for their single pack or twin pack option (both flavors at P2499, up to 12 servings) beginning June 17. Head on over to Theoandbrom.ph for the complete pricing and to place orders.

Reward dad with a new car

Perhaps the ultimate gift that you can give yourself this Father’s Day is a new ride. Whether it’s your first car purchase or a much-needed upgrade, a car is a fitting gift to a loving, dedicated, and hardworking father like yourself.

You know you deserve a car that’s as reliable, no-fuss, and as good-looking as you. But maybe you’ve been holding off on this purchase because there are more urgent things that need to be paid. That’s perfectly understandable.

But if you know what car you want and how much it’s going to cost, you just need a car loan that will make the whole car buying process quicker and easier. Whether you’re looking for comfort, style, and class, or practicality and dependability, you can easily own one with an RCBC Auto Loan.

Check out RCBC’s Auto Loan Plus. It takes care of the important details that car owners often overlook or like to put aside until it’s car insurance renewal time.

With the RCBC Auto Loan Plus, you can say goodbye to the manual hassles of annual insurance renewals because it automatically comes with car insurance coverage throughout the duration of the loan. To make things even easier, 1-year worth of car insurance premiums are given for free, and that the remaining insurance premiums are payable monthly together with your loan. This means you don’t need to make a big cashout when it’s time to renew your car insurance, and you no longer need to check constantly when your insurance will expire.

Cheers for Pa

Photo release Containing all the essentials for an unmissable summertime shindig, the digital pack is for those looking to kick back, relax and let their hair down.

Monkey Shoulder, the free-spirited, fun-loving blended malt whisky brand owned by William Grant Sons recently launches its latest campaign, Summertime Drinks but "make it monkey," as an antidote to summertime sadness; encouraging all to kick-back with a bottle of whisky, refreshing cocktails and sick beats to celebrate summer season from the safety of home.

The new campaign is part of the brand’s "Make it Monkey" campaign, which focuses on showcasing the brand's cheeky personality and invites everyone to join the brand in indulging in a spot of summertime escapism, starting with the summertime drinks occasion.

Here to mix up summertime as we know it, merrymakers are encouraged to liberate themselves and unwind from the grind with the new limited edition Monkey Shoulder Summertime Packs and digital party guide. Containing all the essentials for an unmissable summertime shindig, the digital pack is for those looking to kick back, relax and let their hair down.

“The pandemic may have changed our lifestyles, but we know that consumers are still looking to indulge in a little summertime fun this season,” says Samuel Ng, Regional Brand Ambassador for the whisky brand. “As a whisky that’s made for mixing, we want to encourage people to get playful and mix things up using Monkey Shoulder as a base for their at-home cocktail concoctions. Go wild, get creative, and don’t forget to crack out the party games and funky playlists for an elevated experience throughout these summer months!”

Grab it this Father’s Day

Photo release Some of the goodies to be enjoyed from the newly opened GrabKitchen branches in Malate and Paranaque.

Having trouble deciding which restaurant to order from this Father’s Day? Worry no more. Grab, Southeast Asia’s everyday superapp, now brings different cuisines and flavors through its newest GrabKitchen branches in Malate and Paranaque.

Housing multiple restaurants under one roof, these cloud kitchens bring together a variety of food options, giving customers the freedom to mix and match their orders and satisfy their cravings all under one delivery fee.

GrabKitchen is a central commissary that brings together multiple food and beverage brands in one central kitchen. Such set-up allows customers to order items from different restaurants and have them all delivered to them in one go.

Grab unveiled its latest and biggest GrabKitchen facility in Malate Manila bringing a wide selection of cuisines to the country’s capital city. Measuring 400 square meters, the new cloud kitchen facility houses 15 delivery-only branches of popular merchants namely Omakase, Frankie's, Recovery Food, Paper Moon, Yogorino, Pepi Cubano, Dapo at Tisa, King Chef, La Tita, Selecta, So Mot, Blu Kouzina, Coco Fresh Tea and Juice, Merienda by Pan De Manila, and Go! Salads. This exciting combination of restaurants allows customers to order sushi, buffalo wings, tapsilog meals, milk tea, and more from any of these restaurants and get them delivered all together and for one fee.

Likewise, with GrabPay wallet, one can now enjoy safe cashless transactions when one shops at SM stores and its wide variety of food, drinks, beauty, fashion, home essentials, and groceries.

Medicine and technology

Five medtech brands from Taiwan presented their latest digital health innovations in a webinar organized by TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council), Taiwan’s leading trade promotion organization, and Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The hour-long webinar was held to spotlight the country’s strengths and to call for a healthcare rethink, highlighting the need to enable and improve the quality of healthcare through technology.

Just like Taiwan’s globally recognized semiconductor industry and chip manufacturing capabilities, the country also has a fully digitized healthcare system that interlinks all hospitals, clinics and related government administrations. According to Dr. Li, this technologically advanced environment has helped Taiwan develop the most cost-efficient and high-quality medical devices and software, ideal for the future of healthcare.

During the webinar, five companies, all of whom are winners of this year’s Taiwan Excellence Awards, highlighted various smart medical solutions that are suitable for health facilities and communities. The product launch featured Leltek’s handheld wireless ultrasound technology, Wincomm’s Medical AI Panel PC, Acer Healthcare’s AI-assisted diagnostic software for diabetic retinopathy, MiiS’s medical image solution, and Apollo Medical Optics’ OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) solution, a non-invasive skin analysis device.

Rico Blanco cheers for dads

Photo release Rico Blanco

A song that does a good job in bringing back those great summer memories is Filipino rockstar Rico Blanco’s “Alaala,” which touches on the feeling of walking familiar streets and recalling a wonderful and exciting past. The song is wistful as it asks the listener whether some things are simply just memories and feelings.

The song’s contemplation of the good times of the past makes it—and Blanco himself—perfect as the centerpiece of a new digital ad for Imperial Blue whisky. In the video, Blanco recalls summers past spent with his friends, trusty guitar, and a great bottle of Imperial Blue, eventually reaching to the present day where they continue to keep it real and make new memories with the drink in virtual e-numans.

Imperial Blue is an ideal choice for wonderful moments like these spent with your best friends, as it’s a fine and easy-to-drink imported blend of quality grains and select Scotch malts. It is a medium-bodied whisky with a touch of smoke and a smooth, pleasant finish. It comes with a fruity, sweet, and rounded taste; and a silky soft finish with a touch of sweetness.

Alternative breakfast for dad

Photo release Healthier than white rice, brown rice is even considered a superfood.

The life of the modern-day father is fast and furious. It is hectic and on-the-go, filled with activities left and right that are sure to leave anyone exhausted at day’s end. This fast-paced lifestyle has gotten even faster in this time of COVID-19, what with the pandemic ushering in the work from home era. Nowadays, many Filipinos literally wake up to work, and will continue working for much of the day.

It is crucial that you start the day right, so you can set yourself up well for the rest of the day and attack every second of it. And one of the best ways to do that is to have a hearty but healthy breakfast —preferably, something that can be easily prepared but still nourishing enough to sustain our needed energy for the entire day.

A healthy breakfast alternative is NutriBrownRice, a nutritious instant brown rice beverage packed with natural vitamins and minerals. It is distributed in the Philippines by Dygen Food Ventures Inc., a subsidiary of Dyna Drug Corporation and available at goodwill.market/. Made of complex carbohydrates and contains essential minerals, it helps you sustain your energy level during day. It is also healthier than white rice—much healthier. It is, in fact, even considered a superfood. In case you’re unconvinced, consider the following health benefits of consuming brown rice.

Father’s Day discounts

The Bistro Group celebrates and honors dads on their special day with a special 20 to 25 percent discount across 19 restaurant brands.

The BFF Cardholders’ exclusive 25% discount is valid for pick-up and to-go on June 19 and 20 (use code BFFDADS25). Non-BFF cardholders will enjoy a 20 percent discount (use DADSTOGO20) valid for pick-up/to go also on June 19 and 20. For those who want to dine-in, BFF cardholders can avail of a 20% discount offer on June 20.

Dad will surely be spoiled for choice! Imagine this wide array of dishes to choose from: burgers, ribs, pastas, pizzas, sushi, dimsums and noodles, fish and seafood, wings, Korean BBQ, steaks, chops, all-day breakfast like decadent pancakes, Spanish fare and more.

Choose from these restaurants: TGIFRidays, Italianni’s, Denny’s, Hard Rock Café, Watami, Modern Shanghai, Bulgogi Brothers, Fish & Co, Red Lobster, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse, Las Flores, Rambla, Tomatito, and BCN. The discount offer is available for pick-up only at El Pollo Loco, ChowCiao, Savage and The Test Kitchen.

Celebrate dad’s day the original way

Photo release Inspired by coffee best-sellers, these glazed coffee flavored cake doughnuts come in three classic flavors: Kaffe Mocha, Kaffe Latte, and Caramel Macchiato.

Preparing for a sweet surprise for dad? Krispy Kreme got you covered. Order in advance and the doughnut shop have your treats delivered just in time for Father’s Day, so you can share even sweeter moments with dad. Head over to their website and select “deliver for later” or call through their hotlines.

Celebrate Father’s Day the original way with their new Coffee Glaze Cake Doughnuts. Inspired by coffee best-sellers, these glazed coffee flavored cake doughnuts come in three classic flavors: Kaffe Mocha, Kaffe Latte, and Caramel Macchiato. These combine two of dad's favorites in one awesome treat, for the best dads ever.

‘Pa, Salamat’: Globe At Home embraces Dads with unique treats for the whole family

Photo release As a way of saying “Pa, salamat” to all fathers and father figures this Father’s Day weekend, Globe At Home launches various activities and promos to watch out for so that families can express their appreciation and love for our very own haligi ng tahanan.

Whether he's picking us up from school, making us laugh with his jokes, or secretly treating us behind Mama’s back, we can always count on Papa, Dada, Pa, Dad to be there for us.

As a way of saying “Pa, salamat” to all fathers and father figures this Father’s Day weekend, Globe At Home launches various activities and promos to watch out for so that families can express their appreciation and love for our very own haligi ng tahanan.

Just by purchasing a Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi or availing of any Globe At Home Plan in select retailers nationwide, surprise dads with free treats such as cakes, gas vouchers, and even a car wash!

Meanwhile, select current Globe At Home customers who download the Globe At Home app may celebrate Father's Day with gift vouchers from Foodpanda, PureGo, HealthNow, and Viber.

Apart from that, Globe At Home Postpaid customers can gift their tech-savvy dads with a Huawei Vision S monitor. How? Until July 7, customers can earn raffle entries by:

Updating Globe At Home contact details by July 4, 2021 to earn one raffle ticket;

Upgrading current Globe At Home plans to a higher plan OR buying any Globe At Home add-on device to earn three raffle tickets;

Upgrading current Globe at home plan AND buying any Globe At Home add-on device to earn six raffle tickets

Each dad’s journey to fatherhood differs from one another and it’s fun to discover the amazing stories of one dad to another. Hear it from Globe At Home ambassadors themselves! Dad of three, Drew Arellano, and first-time father, Slater Young will share their small and big dad wins at home, wise parenting do’s and don'ts, as well as cool and useful gadgets for dads through the Globe At Home Viber community on June 18.

Stay tuned at the Globe At Home Facebook page for daily social media challenges with #PaSalamat giveaways for Globe At Home Prepaid and Postpaid customers for a chance to win Samsung Smart Things worth Php 19,000. Be ready with throwback photos or favorite photos with dad, legendary dad jokes or memorable lines, as well as valuable life lessons from dad. Stay tuned to Globe At Home’s Facebook page for more information.

Even if families today can’t celebrate like before, Globe At Home makes it possible to still own the world at home and have them say #PaSalamat to today’s awesome dads and father figures in our lives.

Follow Globe At Home’s Facebook page and subscribe to the Globe At Home Viber community. For more ways on how to say #PaSalamat this Father’s Day weekend, bookmark this page: https://glbe.co/PaSalamat.

For your Father’s Day cravings

This will be the second time we will be celebrating Father’s Day during a pandemic, but on the bright side, it made each member of the family much closer than ever. To make it easier for families who want the convenience and safety to celebrate at home, Cravings has curated a special Father’s Day set menu.

Treat your dad with Cravings Father’s Day set menu, which is available from June 19 to 20 and is perfect for four to six persons. The brand's take on this menu is a good ol’ hearty American cuisine. The set menu consists of a slow-cooked Baby Back Ribs that is basted with tangy barbecue sauce and flame-grilled to perfection; Assorted Seafood Basket – golden fried Alaskan pollock, shrimps, and squid rings served with cocktail and tartare sauce; a creamy Truffle Mac and Cheese with mushrooms. For the sides, you have various options -- from Coleslaw, Corn on the Cob, to Bacon Rice Pilaf. A feast is not complete without desserts. Cravings has prepared the crowd-favorite Frozen Chocolate Caramel Cake that comes in six-inch cans.

From the bakeshop, you can order Cravings’ Special Father's Day Cake – rich and dense Chocolate Caramel Cake in three layers and 8 inch square. You can also opt for the regular eight-inch round Classic Chocolate Caramel Cake and to make it extra special, you can dedicate your own message.

Skincare for Pa

The meteoric rise of skincare routines and practices in the past years saw the emergence of skinvestors, who are putting the term skinvestment in the forefront of the conversation among beauty and self-care seekers. With the skin being the largest organ of the body, it’s important to understand the concept of skinvestment and how the skin benefits from it in the long run.

Skinvestment is the action of investing time, money, and effort on your skincare routine in order to bring out glowing, healthier skin. The concept of skinvestment requires skinvestors to not settle for anything less when choosing and building their skincare routines. With skinvestment, it’s crucial to be more mindful when assessing products that will help improve one’s skin health.

Part of an overall healthy lifestyle is skin health, and having complete care for the skin greatly impacts our personal pursuits and passions in life. Prioritizing your skin health also marks a step ahead when nourishing your goals, setting yourself up for success and thus helping you be #CetForLife. By investing complete care in your skin, you’re freeing yourself from constantly worrying over your skin and more time to chase your passions.

In the case of sensitive skin, one is required to take extra precaution before introducing products in their routine. And when dealing with sensitive skin, it’s always important to consider ingredients that are gentle enough for daily use, as it can make or break our skin barrier even more.

Cetaphil is a brand used by skinvestors thanks to its wide range of products formulated with gentle yet effective ingredients that are safe to use even on sensitive skin. With products that cover face and body skin needs, Cetaphil also offers protection against the 5 signs of skin sensitivity (dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness, weakened skin barrier), giving complete care for sensitive skin with every wash and application.

Staycation this Dad’s Day

Photo release Pool outdoor view

Hilton, one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the world, today announced the opening of the 308-room Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort. Owned by Donggwang Clark Corporation, the hotel is a short 12-minute drive from Clark International Airport and located close to the city’s main business hubs and entertainment attractions, such as Clark Museum, Aqua Planet and Nayong Pilipino.

“We are delighted to welcome Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort to the Hilton family as our third hotel in the country,” said Paul Hutton, vice president, operations, South East Asia, Hilton. “Hilton is on a promising growth trajectory in the Philippines, with the launch of Conrad Manila back in 2016 followed by Hilton Manila in 2018. This is testament to our commitment to the Philippines and we are confident emerging destinations in the country, such as Clark, are well positioned to cater to both business and leisure travelers from within and outside the Philippines.”

“As our flagship brand, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is known the world over for its exceptional service, delivered by a team of committed and passionate Team Members. Our Hilton hotels have also set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. I am confident Hilton Clark offers domestic and, in the longer-term, international travelers to Clark, exactly that and more with its strategic location and a wide range of leisure facilities that are all readily accessible, providing an all-encompassing experience for guests staying with us,” said Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, Brand Management, Asia Pacific.

In recent years, Clark has earned its place as a thriving business, aviation and tourism hub in the Philippines. With Clark International Airport (CIA) now positioned as the second major gateway to the Philippines, the city is more than a free port zone, connecting visitors to year-round festivals and celebrations, such as the Vios Racing Festival and the Philippine International Pyromusical Competition.

For outgoing dads

Photo release The Nova 2 Collection is a line of two lightweight models equipped with hiker-like durability to conquer your outdoor adventures, from hiking to running and other sports that call for your endurance and maximum physical performance.

For 40 years now, Merrell has been at the forefront of outdoor performance and lifestyle. As it celebrates this milestone anniversary, the brand envisions a stronger 40 years to come by welcoming everyone to experience and be inspired by the power of the outdoors.

Kickstarting the brand's Future 40 campaign is the Nova 2 collection which merges a light and athletic design with the unparalleled outdoor functionality and technical performance the brand has truly owned. This year, the brand is future-proofing your next adventure wherever it may be with the Nova 2 and challenging you to go places sneakers can’t.

The Nova 2 Collection is a line of two lightweight models equipped with hiker-like durability to conquer your outdoor adventures, from hiking to running and other sports that call for your endurance and maximum physical performance.

NOVA 2 in Black and Brick is a true hero shoe of today, boasting a sleek, low-cut silhouette that is cushioned for comfort and designed to fit true to size. Be a trailblazer in outdoor running and stay comfortable after getting a good sweat.

For tougher conditions and hikes, the NOVA 2 Mid Waterproof also in Black and Brindle is for you. The mid-cut structure and cushioning around the ankles offer added support so you can take more steps, longer leaps, and charter even farther distances than before. The Vibram Megagrip outsole provides unbeatable traction on even the most challenging terrain. As we go through the extremes of summer and rainy seasons, the NOVA 2 Mid’s waterproof feature has you covered all year round.

Online game for dad

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG players can put their skills to the test as Xiaomi Philippines partners with PUBG to host this year’s PUBG Mobile Philippine Cup.

Get the chance to win exciting cash prizes and your own Redmi Note 10 5G at this nationwide online tournament that brings together Xiaomi and PUBG fans. A massive 128 teams will battle it out during the qualifiers, which will begin on June 26 to July 4, with 32 squads joining the Group Stage on July 10 – 11 and a final 8 advancing to the Grand Finals on July 24 to 25, 2021.

The winning squad takes home P50,000 and Redmi Note 5G for each team member, 2 nd place wins P25,000 and, 3rd place takes home P15,000, and 4th place will be awarded with P10,000.

The tournament is open to players who reside in the Philippines, aged 18 years and above. A full squad of 5 players with an optional substitute must be provided. Registration is ongoing until June 18 via this link. The full tournament mechanics may be read here.

The original Battle Royale mobile game, PUBG Mobile or Playerunknown's Battlegrounds blends nail-biting last man standing gameplay with the exploration and scavenging elements of a survival game. A hundred players will land on the map, scavenging survival supplies while eliminating opponents as the safe zone begins to shrink. The visual quality, varied maps and shooting experience all contribute to a thrilling adventure as players battle to be the last team left standing.

Play your best game with the Redmi Note 10 5G, Xiaomi’s latest 5G ready mid-range smartphone and the official smartphone partner of the PUBG Mobile Philippine Cup.

New phone for dad

Realme is set to launch its latest entry-level offering, the realme C25S, in the Philippines on June 15. Coming off the launch of its widely successful realme C25 back in April of this year, the realme C25S promises upgraded performance at the same price.

With the realme C25S, users can look forward to incredible performance as it now comes packed with the Helio G85 Gaming Processor. This guarantees a smoother overall experience that mobile gaming enthusiasts and other tech-driven individuals will love. This powerful processor makes the realme C25S capable of handling any mainstream game and other day-to-day tasks with ease in performance.

The new phone also guarantees top-notch reliability to keep up with the youth’s on-the-go lifestyle. Similar to the realme C25, it also obtained a TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability Certification, having passed 23 major tests, including ten (10) daily-use test scenarios, extreme environment tests, and component reliability tests. This means users can count on the realme C25S for outstanding quality reminiscent of flagship models.

Other features of the realme C25S include a 48MP AI Triple Camera, 6000mAh battery with 18W quick charging, and a 6.5” HD+ mini-drop display, making it an all-around smartphone that delivers excellent results at an affordable price.

In addition, the realme C25S also comes with the latest realme UI 2.0 based on the Android 11. This offers amazing customization features, as well as enhanced privacy and security to ensure users’ personal data remains safe and protected.

Communication solutions

True to its mission of providing businesses with powerful yet affordable and customizable communication solutions, Gur Lavi Corp. (GLC) is on track of reaching greater heights as they announced new partnerships with some of the known and trusted global tech brands.

The company started from humble beginnings almost a decade ago and has cemented its place as one of the fastest growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines. One of its flagship brands is TeLavi Cloud, considered to be the only one of its kind and an all-in communication platform in the country today.

GLC President and CEO Erwin Co explains that during the ongoing pandemic a lot of companies has shifted to cloud-based solutions as they embraced new work set-up for their employees who are now doing office tasks remotely at home.

“We want to help the Filipino community. We understand how hard it is to operate a business during this pandemic that’s why we have created solutions and made them available at low cost to uplift entrepreneurs and help them get out of their current situations.”

As part of the company’s growth and bigger plans for the future, Co is happy to announce that they have already confirmed their partnerships with big global tech brands Poly, Jabra, Logitech, Cisco and Yealink which are all known for their quality and excellent product and services.

Cong TV for PlayMaya

Mobile gaming has already seeped into the modern Filipino culture as one of the favorite pastimes of Pinoys of different ages, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a 2021 report from We Are Social, a global company providing social insights, 72.1% of Filipino internet users spend their time playing mobile games. Quite a number of players have also built careers around it, like content creator and game streamer Cong TV.

Cong, aka Lincoln Velasquez, started as a vlogger on YouTube doing parodies and comedy skits and got into gaming during the height of the popularity of the online multiplayer battle royale game Player Unknown: Battleground (PUBG) in 2018. Since then, Cong has transitioned into becoming a gaming content creator, streaming his live gameplays of PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), and most recently, Valorant, on his social media channels. Now, Cong TV is hailed as one of the top content creators on Youtube, with over 8M subscribers.

But even though he doesn’t consider himself a pro, he makes sure to elevate his gaming with skins, and other character and weapon upgrades. “Ako kasi importante sa ’kin na meron akong magagandang skins kasi feeling ko mas lumalakas ako, mas gumaganda yung tutok ko kaysa dun sa default skin lang. Saka mas okay siya, mas masarap maglaro, nakaka-enjoy. Kahit na talo ako sa laro, ‘pag bago o maganda yung skins ko, parang panalo pa rin ako.”

Upgrading his character’s skins is easy and hassle-free because Cong utilizes contactless payments like PayMaya to pay for his gaming purchases. In fact, more gamers like Cong are now able to enjoy a better gaming experience with the e-wallet's newest in-app offering – PlayMaya.

Cong has recently been introduced as the ambassador for PlayMaya, PayMaya’s in-app gaming offering that provides Filipinos exclusive rewards to gaming-related purchases, access to over 290 gaming products, engaging mini-games, and curated gaming content. PayMaya is the first and only e-Wallet in the Philippines with this game-changing feature. It is part of PayMaya's thrust to unlock and enrich the digital life of Filipino consumers with digital payment technology.