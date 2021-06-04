LIST: Nutritious air fryer recipes for picky eaters

MANILA, Philippines — For kids, summer means having adventures outdoors but quarantine restrictions have put a pause to that. Parents have to get extra creative in ensuring their children still have fun and lead healthy lifestyles even if they’re mostly indoors.



To help make families’ food healthier without excess fats or greasy residue, leading global appliance company Electrolux introduces its E6AF1-220K 3L Explore 6 Air Fryer that rapidly circulates high temperature, so food is quickly sealed, keeping the outside crispy and the inside tender and juicy.

Review: Explore 6 Air Fryer comes in a sleek, polished black design that makes it blend seamlessly with most kitchen interiors. It is as safe and as easy to use and clean as a rice cooker. It makes working from home efficient as one can just set it to fry or bake while one does one’s online job or class on the side. The cooking results are delicious, professional-looking and Instagrammable. Enjoy up to 40% off your purchases, plus free shipping and freebies at the coming 6.6 sales in Shopee and Lazada. For more information and complete list of products, visit Electrolux.com.ph and follow it on Facebook and Instagram.

“We understand the challenge parents have in making meals for their kids, especially in encouraging them to eat vegetables,” said Ajinomoto’s Science Communication Executive, Deborah S. Fajarda, RND.

“Through these veggie recipes, we want to address this concern and provide creative ways on how parents can make nutritious dishes enjoyable and fun for their kids. We want to show that mealtimes can be both a healthy and adventurous journey for parents and their children.”

With these recipes, Fajarda also reminds parents to know the recommended amount of vegetables needed by their children to ensure a balanced diet. For ages 3 to 5, 1/2 cup is ideal, 3/4 cup for ages 6 to 9, and 3/4 to 1 cup for ages 10 to 12.

“These recipes are clever and fun ways of adding vegetables to kids’ daily menu---and making them can even help parents encourage healthy routines and strengthen their bonds with their young ones. Involving our children into meal planning and cooking, such as reading recipes and learning about veggies can likewise help them know about proper nutrition in a fun and tasty way,” said Fajarda.

Here are some air fryer recipes to try from Electrolux, Ajinomoto Philippines, Breville Philippines and Royal Umbrella Rice:

Cheesy Beetroot Patties

Ingredients:

2 dl walnuts

500 g beetroots

200 g semi-hard cheese, such as cheddar or gouda

2 cloves garlic

1 1/4 dl corn flour

1 egg

3 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

2 tsp dried thyme

3/4 tsp rosemary

1 heaping tsp salt

freshly cracked pepper

1 1/2 - 2 dl sesame seeds, to coat

Method:

1. Mix walnuts in a food processor for a few seconds to a very coarse mixture. Transfer to a large bowl.

2. Peel beetroot and cut in smaller pieces. Also cut cheese. Add the grater blade to the food processor and roughly grate beetroot and cheese. Transfer to the bowl with walnuts.

3. Add the egg, olive oil, vinegar, corn flour, spices and garlic. Mix with your hands to a sticky batter.

4. Form into small bowls that you flatten out slightly. Coat in sesame seeds and place on a baking tray.

5. Bake in oven for 20 min on 200’C.

Cauliflower Bites

This could be an alternative to snacks like chicken nuggets. Cauliflower is high in potassium. Potassium, in right amount together with sodium, helps maintain fluid balance in the body which is important during the hot weather.

Ingredients:

3/4 kilo (750.00 grams) Cauliflower, florets

3 Tbsps. (45.00 ml) Olive Oil

1 pack (62.00 grams) Crispy Fry Breading Mix (Original)

1/2 cup (125.00 ml) Cooking Oil

1pack (200.00 ml) SARSAYA® Sweet and Sour Sauce

1 tsp. (3.00 grams) Sesame Seeds

1 tsp. (3.00 grams) Green Onions

Procedure:

In a bowl, place the pieces of cauliflower, using a bottle sprayer, spray cauliflower with olive oil, then dredge in breading mix. Coat until fully covered. Air-fry the cauliflower until golden brown for about three to five minutes. Pour Sarsaya Sweet and Sour sauce over the top of the cauliflower. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onion. Serve and enjoy!

Mini Spinach and Cheese Pizza

Make pizza healthier with this variant that uses spinach. Spinach is rich in calcium, iron, and vitamin A, which help in strong bone and muscle development, maintaining good eye sight, healthy red blood cells and strong immune system for growing boys and girls.

Ingredients:

2 Tbsps. 30ml Olive Oil

1/2 cup 54g Onion, minced

1/2 cup 60g Garlic, minced

2 Tbsps. 20g Flour

1 pack 8g Porksavor All-In-One Seasoning Mix

1 cup 250ml All-purpose Cream

2 cups 500ml Fresh Milk

1 cup 315g Baby Spinach, blanched, chopped

1 Tbsp. 15ml Olive Oil

3/4 cup 115ml Pizza Sauce

16 pcs. 320g Pizza Dough

2 cups 250g Mozzarella Cheese, grated

1/4 cup 60g Parmesan Cheese, grated

Procedure:

In a pan, heat oil. Sauté onion and garlic. Mix in flour and Porksavor. Slowly whisk in cream and milk until well-combined and no lumps. Bring to a simmer then add in the baby spinach. Let it cool down. Lightly grease each mini pizza dough with olive oil. Spread enough pizza sauce over each dough, then add the creamy spinach mixture.Top with mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Air-fry the mini pizza for 3-5 minutes or until the dough is cooked and the cheese is melted. Remove from the air fryer. Transfer to a serving plate. Serve and enjoy.

Mixed Veggie Kiddie Patties

These patties can be enjoyed as an ulam or as a snack between hamburger buns. These are made from chicken breast, which contains more lean protein and less saturated fat and cholesterol. The ingredients also include cucumber, broccoli florets, and bell pepper, which are also filled with important nutrients. Not only is it healthy, but also simple. You can make this in four steps.



Ingredients:

1/2 cup (132g) Cucumber, grated, squeezed

1/2 cup (79g) Broccoli Florets, grated

1/4 cup (23.5g) Bell Peppers, small, chopped finely

1 1/2 cups (375g) Chicken Breast, fillet, chopped finely

1/4 cup (42g) All-Purpose Flour

1 pc. (50g) Egg, large

1 pack (50g) Crispy Fry Seasoned Crumbs

1/2 cup (125ml) Cooking Oil

1/4 cup (14.5g) Spring Onion, chopped

Chicken breast contains more lean protein and less saturated fat and cholesterol as compared to the other parts of the chicken hence it is a better meat choice.

Procedure:

In a bowl, add the cucumber, broccoli, bell peppers, chicken, flour and egg. Mix well then shape into mini patties. Chill for a few minutes. Place Crispy Fry Seasoned Crumbs in a platter, then dredge the patties one at a time until fully coated. Air-fry for 20 minutes. Serve with catsup or any of your favorite dips. May add spring onions on top as garnish.

Fun Camote and Carrot Fries

Squeeze in that extra beta carotene into your kid’s meals by turning carrot sticks into “fun” fries. This bright and naturally sweet veggie is a great way to entice picky eaters. To make it more appealing, you can also mix it up with sweet potatoes or camote.

Did you know that camote, or sweet potato, is rich in potassium, vitamin C, vitamin A, and fiber to keep bodies healthy? You may also opt to use an air fryer to lessen fat content.

Ingredients:

1/2 kilo (500.00g) Sweet Potato, yellow, french fries cut

1/2 kilo (500.00g) Carrots, french fries cut

1 pack (7.00g) AJI-GINISA® Flavor Seasoning Mix

1 cup (250.00ml) Cooking Oil

2 tsps. (3.0g) Dried Thyme (optional) as garnish

Procedure:

Put potato strips and carrot strips in a bowl. Add Aji-Ginisa and toss well. Air-fry for 15 minutes. Place into a bowl with kitchen towel to drain excess oil. Transfer to a serving plate then garnish with dried thyme and serve hot with your favorite dip.

Butter ChickUn by @lifewithaua

Royal Umbrella, a source of premium Thai Jasmine Rice (Hom Mali) and exported to more than 100 countries around the world, invites new and seasoned home cooks to recreate a variety of recipes. It is currently available in all supermarkets and online through LazMart by Lazada.



Ingredients:

For the ChickUn

1 block of firm tofu

4 tbsp cornstarch

1 tbsp potato starch

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

2 tbsp olive oil

Procedure:

1. Press and drain the block of firm tofu. Freeze overnight.

2. On the day you will cook: Thaw the tofu.Drain and press the tofu again to create a spongier texture.

3. Dry well and then tear into bite sized chunks.

4. Toss in the fry mix then drizzle the oil and toss again.

5. Bake or air-fry in a preheated oven at 200C/392F for 25-30 minutes. Set aside.

For the sauce

? 3-4 tbsp vegan butter

? 1 medium onion, chopped

? 1 tbsp ginger root, minced

? 1 labuyo chili (or more if you like it spicy!)

? 2 tomatoes, chopped

? 3 garlic cloves, sliced

? 2 tsp garam masala

? 1 tsp curry powder

? ½ tsp paprika

? 1 tsp ground coriander

? 4 tbsp tomato paste

? 1 tbsp soy sauce

? 2 cups coconut milk

? Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. In a heavy bottom saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Toss in the onion, ginger, and chili. Cook down until soft.

2. Add in the chopped tomatoes and cook down.

3. Add the garlic and the spices and mix well.

4. Add in the tomato paste and cook for another 5 minutes. Add the soy sauce and mix.

5. Pour in the coconut milk. Mix and simmer for another 5 minutes.

6. Mix in the cooked chickUn.

7. To serve, garnish with chopped parsley and spring onions over rice and enjoy.



Chef Waya Araos-Wijanco of Gourmet Gypsy Art Cafe and Chef Gem Tee of Salta Ristorante share some of their favorite heritage recipes to everyone who loves being masters of their kitchens.

Air-fried Veggies

Ingredients

Kale

Zucchini

Baby Corn

Mushrooms

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Procedure:

1. Sprinkle some olive oil on the veggies and give a few turns to coat. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Arrange veggies in the air fryer basket and cook for 8-10 minutes. Garnish the mechado with the veggies.



Chef Waya also shared the stage with her son Chef Kulas Besa who showed the audience how to whip up the best chicken wings, the healthier, air-fried way. During the session, Chef Waya also talked about how important it is for parents to share their passion for cooking with their kids.



"Lalo na ngayon nasa bahay ang pamilya, isa sa nakita ko, nagluluto ang mga bata. It's really heartening to see because cooking is a life skill. Hindi women's work ang cooking. It's everyone's work… There are ways to introduce them to cooking. Make the kitchen something accessible to kids. It's really the attitude that you start them with that makes them love it.”



Of course, a summer cookout will not be complete without a good serving of warm dessert. For this, Chef Gem Tee shared her Apple Crumble recipe which she upgraded by making it vegan!.



The owner of Salta Ristorante also opened up about her love for the dessert which started during her childhood: "Growing up in a big family, our bonding moment is really cooking. Especially during special occasions like Christmas and Chinese New Year when we have lots of fruits. We bake many trays, bigay natin sa kapitbahay, sa Tita and Tito."



“I’m using apples for the theme of family traditions. Growing up with a Chinese family, kahon kahon ng prutas and mga regalo ng titos, titas, kumpares, and kumares ang nakukuha namin. For this recipe, I made it healthier by using whole wheat flour and olive oil instead of butter.”



She even dished one good tip that can keep apples fresh. For her Vegan Apple Crumble, she added brandy and lemon to prevent the slices from browning too fast. As for the crumble, a good amount of olive oil gave the most perfect, crumbly crust after she popped it in the air fryer.

Vegan Apple-Pear Crumble

Apple Filling Ingredients

500g Fuji Apples (or Pears, or mixed), peeled & sliced

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp cornstarch

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1 tbsp brandy

½ tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp vanilla extract

For the Crumble

½ cup whole wheat flour

¾ cups quick cooking oats

½ cup brown sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon

6 tbsps olive oil

Procedure:

1. Mix all the Apple Filling ingredients together. Set Aside.

2. Layer the apple mix into a 8x8 greased baking dish .

3. Set the Breville Smart Oven to Air Fry. 350F for 25minutes.

4. Prepare the topping. Add the all purpose flour, rolled oats, brown sugar and cinnamon to the mixing bowl and mix together. Then add in the olive oil.

5. Use your fingers to spread the topping over the apple layer, crumbling it with your fingers until it is evenly spread across the top.

6. Place into the oven and air fry for 25 minutes until the top is nicely golden brown and the apple mix is bubbling up the sides.

RELATED: LIST: Benefits of airfryer and recipes