Buwan ng Wika: 5 twists on Filipino recipes using 'malansang isda'

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for new ways to enjoy canned sardines and tuna?

This Buwan ng Wika, Mega Global gave a twist to national hero Dr. Jose Rizal's famous quote, "Ang hindi marunong magmahal sa sariling wika ay higit pa sa hayop at malansang isda," by sharing five ways to enjoy traditional Filipino dishes using "malansang isda" such as tuna and sardines.

Sardines Caldereta

Ingredients:

5 (155 g) cans of Mega Sardines in Tomato Sauce Chili Added

1 pc. Onion

4 tsbp. Garlic

¼ cup olives

¼ cup pickles

½ cup potatoes, chopped

½ carrots

½ cup cheese

¼ celery

Salt and Pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. Saute onion and garlic in hot oil

2. Add potatoes, carrots and ginger

3. Pour sardines in Tomato Sauce Chili added and let the mixture simmer.

4. Add the olives and cheese

5. Put pickles, then salt and pepper to taste.

Mackerel Sinigang

Ingredients:

2 cans of Mega Mackerel (155g)

1 small size onion, peeled, quartered

1 medium size tomato, quartered

2 pieces medium-sized long eggplant, trimmed, sliced diagonally

4-6 pieces okra, trimmed, cut diagonally in two

1 small bunch of kangkong

1-2 pieces long green chili

1/2 -1 tbsp sinigang mix

Salt to taste

Procedure:

1. In a medium-sized sauce pan boil ½ liter of water. Add in the onion and tomato, simmer at low to medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until the tomatoes start to disintegrate.

2. Add in the okra, the eggplant, green long chili and the broth from the canned mackerel, continue to simmer for 3 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables are just cooked.

3. Season with salt to taste, then add in the sinigang mix at small quantities at a time until the correct sourness is achieved.

4. Now add in the mackerel, continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

5. Lastly add in the kangkong and cook for another half minute. Serve hot.

Spicy Tuna Sisig

Ingredients:

1 can Mega Tuna Hot & Spicy, 180g

1 medium size minced onion

1 clove monced garlic

1 bell pepper (red) minced

1/3 cup mayonnaise

½ tsp sugar

1 tbsp Mega Prime Oyster Sauce

2 eggs

Crushed Chicharon

Salt & Pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. In a pre-heated pan, pour some oil from the tuna can.

2. Put the tuna Hot & Spicy and heat for a couple of minutes

3. Transfer into a bowl and set aside.

4. In the same pan, saute the garlic and onion.

5. Add the bell pepper and mix.

6. Add the pre-heated tuna.

7. Mix them together and add oyster sauce.

8. Add sugar and mayonnaise.

9. Add 2 eggs and mix.

10. Top with crushed chicharron.

11. Serve on a sizzling plate and enjoy.

Sardines Dinengdeng

Ingredients:

Mega Sardines in Tomato Sauce (green)

5-6 cups water, boiling

1 bunch kamote tops, washed and drained

1 cup kalabasa/ squash, diced

3-5 pcs okra

2 pcs finger chilis

3 strands sitaw, cut to 2 inch pieces

1 pc ampalaya, seeded and sliced

2 pcs native eggplants

2 pcs native tomatoes, quartered

1 medium red onion, quartered

1 tbsp sliced ginger

Fish sauce to taste

Procedure:

1. Boil the water in a medium saucepot then put the onions, tomatoes, ginger, finger chilis, kalabasa/ squash, and egg plants.

2. Pour in the Mega Sardines tomato sauce into the soup and season with a little fish sauce.

3. Simmer the vegetables for 5 minutes then add in the rest of the vegetables and Mega Sardines (fish) and simmer for another 5 minutes.

4. Ladle the soup in to a serving dish and serve with rice.

Sardines Rebosado

Ingredients:

Mega Creations Spanish-Style Sardines, drained

2 cups oil for frying

½ cup all purpose flour

¼ cup cornstarch

1 cup Annatto (atsuete) water (annatto seed soaked in water)

1 cup fried camote sticks, for sides

1 cup fried kangkong leaves for sides

Salt and Pepper to taste

Your choice of dipping sauce for serving

Procedure:

1. Mix the flour, cornstarch and annatto water in a mixing bowl and season it with some salt and pepper.

2. Heat the oil in a medium frying pan over medium high heat.

3. Dust the drained Spanish style sardines individually with some flour then dip them in the batter.

4. Then fry the sardines in the pre-heated oil until they become golden brown and crispy.

5. Drain them with some paper towels then arrange them on to a serving platter with the fried camote sticks and fried kangkong then serve it with your choice of dip on the side.

RELATED: Bored with usual lockdown fare? Try these immune system-boosting recipes