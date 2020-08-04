COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Mercato merchants will be able to digitally transact with their loyal customers all over Metro Manila through the Mercato Centrale app developed by Multisys.
Photo Release
Mercato Centrale taps Multisys to launch online platform
(Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 4:38pm

Manila, Philippines — The current health crisis and quarantine restrictions prompted various businesses and organizations to go digital as people now either prefer or are forced to do their transactions, such as shopping and food deliveries, online.

In a bid to adapt to this “new normal” and empower micro food entrepreneurs, premier organizer of outdoor lifestyle markets, Mercato Centrale, tapped leading software solutions company Multisys Technologies Corporation to develop and launch a comprehensive one-stop B2B2C online platform. This platform will cater to product suppliers, food vendors and restaurants, and foodies in the metro.

Even with the COVID-19 crisis, Mercato merchants will be able to digitally transact with their loyal customers all over Metro Manila, as well as product suppliers with various food vendors, through the Mercato Centrale app. It features an online shopping system with electronic payment and delivery services—all in one portal.  

Through the platform, small and medium food enterprises can receive orders online and track their overall performance, including their revenue, items ordered, and ratings in real-time. Merchants can also easily add, delete or edit their menu, as well as customize their customers’ order options.

Mercato Centrale app homepage for foodies.
Photo Release

Foodies, on the other hand, will be able to enjoy the best bites and gastronomic experience from their city’s finest cuisines, in the comfort of their own homes, while supporting local restaurateurs, SMEs and vendors.

Moreover, users will have several digital payment options and receive real-time updates on their orders for pickup or delivery.

Various other enterprises can also interact with Mercato vendors to sell and supply fresh meat and vegetable produce, among others.

Mercato Centrale CEO and co-founder RJ Ledesma said, “In spite of all the challenges of the current situation, our mission to foster budding entrepreneurs who have unique and innovative concepts, as well as provide delectable and diverse food choices in a comfortable environment to any food lovers, continues.”

“Whatever the situation may be, we need to learn to adapt. With the help of MultiSys, we will continue this mission and support sellers to have their own portal so that their operations can still proceed. They won’t only have a digital space, but functional analytics as well to help them get through and eventually grow their business,” he added.

MERCATO MULTISYS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
5 days ago
In San Francisco, there’s a hearty story called Manila bowl
By Millet M. Mananquil | 5 days ago
Frances Tanchanco has the right fire and genes in her blood and she wants the American palate to be warmed by Filipino f...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
5 days ago
Captain Ri’s noodles and other vegetarian K-drama recipes
By Sharwin Tee | 5 days ago
Any Korean drama fan knows that one significant side effect of watching these shows is developing an irresistible craving...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
12 days ago
Mother knows best in the Silverio-Dee household
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 12 days ago
Nelia Silverio passed on her passion for food and cooking to kids Michael and Isabelle Dee, and they’ve each opened...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
12 days ago
Happy finds for the home
By Lai S. Reyes | 12 days ago
Restaurateur Happy Ongpauco-Tiu’s My Happy Homeph, an online shop that offers curated sets of dinnerware and serveware,...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Sponsored
14 days ago
Bring Hyun Bin anywhere you go with Smart's fan merch promo
14 days ago
Under the promo, Smart subscribers may bring Hyun Bin anywhere they go by scoring limited-edition pillows, posters, and even...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
18 days ago
'E-numan': Online liquor seller grows business to 154% as 'happy hour' goes virtual
18 days ago
Data from Global Web Index on Filipino beer drinkers show that beer has become an essential part of a novel coronavirus disease...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with