Mercato Centrale taps Multisys to launch online platform

Manila, Philippines — The current health crisis and quarantine restrictions prompted various businesses and organizations to go digital as people now either prefer or are forced to do their transactions, such as shopping and food deliveries, online.

In a bid to adapt to this “new normal” and empower micro food entrepreneurs, premier organizer of outdoor lifestyle markets, Mercato Centrale, tapped leading software solutions company Multisys Technologies Corporation to develop and launch a comprehensive one-stop B2B2C online platform. This platform will cater to product suppliers, food vendors and restaurants, and foodies in the metro.

Even with the COVID-19 crisis, Mercato merchants will be able to digitally transact with their loyal customers all over Metro Manila, as well as product suppliers with various food vendors, through the Mercato Centrale app. It features an online shopping system with electronic payment and delivery services—all in one portal.

Through the platform, small and medium food enterprises can receive orders online and track their overall performance, including their revenue, items ordered, and ratings in real-time. Merchants can also easily add, delete or edit their menu, as well as customize their customers’ order options.

Photo Release Mercato Centrale app homepage for foodies.

Foodies, on the other hand, will be able to enjoy the best bites and gastronomic experience from their city’s finest cuisines, in the comfort of their own homes, while supporting local restaurateurs, SMEs and vendors.

Moreover, users will have several digital payment options and receive real-time updates on their orders for pickup or delivery.

Various other enterprises can also interact with Mercato vendors to sell and supply fresh meat and vegetable produce, among others.

Mercato Centrale CEO and co-founder RJ Ledesma said, “In spite of all the challenges of the current situation, our mission to foster budding entrepreneurs who have unique and innovative concepts, as well as provide delectable and diverse food choices in a comfortable environment to any food lovers, continues.”

“Whatever the situation may be, we need to learn to adapt. With the help of MultiSys, we will continue this mission and support sellers to have their own portal so that their operations can still proceed. They won’t only have a digital space, but functional analytics as well to help them get through and eventually grow their business,” he added.