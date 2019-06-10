Want to feel good? Pancake House is serving unli spaghetti this week!

MANILA, Philippines — When you’re struggling with a long day, feeling crummy, or just feeling “meh,” sometimes all you need is comfort. An old song that reminds you of your childhood, a trip down memory lane, or a warm plate of your favorite spaghetti.

As part of its Choose to Feel Good campaign, Pancake House is making one of their bestselling classics the staple comfort food for this month with its Spaghetti-All-You-Can promo, starting today until June 15, and again from June 24 to 29.

For only P299, diners can enjoy two hours of unlimited servings of Pancake House’s solo Spaghetti with Meat Sauce with a side of garlic bread and iced tea during the promo dates, giving all our inner kids-at-heart a chance to enjoy Pancake House’s lip-smacking pasta dish, over and over again.

“As we celebrate our 45th anniversary this June, we want more Filipino diners to enjoy some of their favorite dishes. Our Spaghetti with Meat Sauce is one of the specialties that people keep coming back for. We want them to relive some of their favorite memories and create new ones with our Spaghetti-All-You-Can promo,” said Pancake House Senior Marketing Manager Cherry Hernandez.

“We hope that making this delicious, heartwarming offering available to more diners gives them another reason to Choose To Feel Good at Pancake House,” Hernandez said.

Whether you’re taking a breather after a long day or just simply choosing to feel good, treat yourself to unlimited spaghetti at Pancake House this June!

For more information, visit facebook.com/PancakeHousePhilippines. To stay updated, follow Pancake House in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.