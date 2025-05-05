^

‘Full circle moment’: Kyline Alcantara, Maymay Entrata recall ‘sumakses’ story 

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 5, 2025 | 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Actresses Kyline Alcantara and Maymay Entrata recalled their rags-to-riches stories at a press conference in Makati City recently.

As they were introduced as new brand ambassadors of global lifestyle brand Avon, Kyline and Maymay shared how honored they are to go from merely browsing the brand’s brochures to becoming the brand’s new endorsers.

“For me, it’s like a right of passage for every celebrity to be an Avon girl. It’s one of those ‘I made it’ moments,” said the event’s host, Raymond Gutierrez.

“I feel very blessed po talaga… kasi dati po, bata pa po ako… Nu’ng nakaka-tanggap pa po kami ng mga vouchers, tanda ko pa po nakakakita pa kami ng perfume du’n at nira-rub pa namin ‘yung vouchers, tapos ngayon…” Maymay shared.

“Tapos ngayon, ikaw na ang nasa loob ng mga vouchers at magazines nila!” Gutierrez affirmed.

“Ah! Thank you! Kaya nga po, very blessed ako na maging parte ako ng pamilyang ito. Hindi ko akalain talaga…” Maymay added.

Maymay and Kyline are the new faces of Avon's iconic Ultra Lipstick, now with 25% more pigment for bold, true-to-life color in every swipe. Available in 25 shades, the lipstick promises to be “ultra-rich, ultra-comfortable, and ultra-satisfying.”

“Para sa akin, it’s really a full-circle moment, dahil katulad ni Maymay, simula bata palang po ako ay parte na ako (of the brand’s) family,” Kyline pondered.

According to her, her mom was a seller for the brand, so becoming its endorser is truly a “sumakses” story.

“Mag-she-share lang po ako ng konti. Ang aking mom ay parte ng mga nagbebenta ng Avon. She’s an Avon Lady, yes. So ang Avon po dati ang parte na nagbibigay ng pagkain sa aming table. So it’s really a full-circle moment dahil isang karangalan talaga… it’s really empowering, ‘yung message nila para sa lahat – to be bold, to be powerful, to express your authenticity, I’m really all for that!” — Video by Deni Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya

