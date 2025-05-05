How to achieve Kyline Alcantara’s ‘youthful’ look by celebrity makeup artist Gela Laurel

MANILA, Philippines — Are you also going through something just like actress Kyline Alcantara, who figures in a controversy with basketball player Kobe Paras?

Celebrity makeup artist Gela Laurel, in a recent Avon press conference in Makati City, showed how you could also look “beautiful” and “youthful” like Kyline, no matter what era in life you might be in.

According to Laurel, she prepared Kyline’s face by putting on foundation and finished it off with a matte powder.

Even though she used matte powder, she made sure the foundation still shines through by applying a palette of bronzer, highlighter and blush after foundation before the matte powder.

“Para dewy and will highlight her beautiful, youthful skin,” Laurel said at the makeup tutorial.

She also uses the bronzer, highlighter and blush palette as eyeshadow.

Next, she used volume and waterproof mascara on Kyline, especially for those “crying scenes.”

“I’m a fan of waterproof mascara kasi I always work with people who work under the camera, lights… ‘di s’ya mabilis matanggal and it’s really black,” Laurel said.

She finished Kyline’s eyebrows with a brown brow gel mascara.

“I put it close to the skin so that it would create strokes… sa sparse areas, para quick.” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: ‘Full circle moment’: Kyline Alcantara, Maymay Entrata recall ‘sumakses’ story