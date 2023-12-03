Puey Quiñones launches Modern Filipino RTW collection

MANILA, Philippines — A conversation between DonnieTantoco, president of Rustan Commercial Corporation, and fashion designer Puey Quiñones turned into a creative collaboration that “captures the essence of couture and the modern Filipina’s journey.”

“Donnie and I had a talk and I said, ‘Oh my God! I want to be in Rustan’s!’ And he said, ‘Why not?’ Then we had a meeting and I’m so happy that this happened. It’s a dream come true. Rustan’s is like the Bergdorf Goodman of the Philippines. It’s always been my dream to be at Bergdorf, so why not a Filipino version,” explained Quiñones moments before the launch of the collection.

The unveiling of the Puey Quiñones X Rustan’s, directed by Robby Carmona, took place last November 8 in The Gallerie, 2nd Level, Rustan’s Makati.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Elgin Santos, sales and marketing head of Puey Quiñones; Cristina Roque; Constance See, Ambassador of Singapore to the Philippines; Laure Beaufils, ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Philippines; Quiñones; Donnie Tantoco, MaryKay Carlson, ambassador of the United States of America to the Philippines; Stanley Ng, president and chief operating officer of Philippine Airlines; Paul Ledesma, assistant secretary for regional operations of the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Trixie Platon, sales and marketing team member of Puey Quiñones.

Given full control

The PQ Luxe collection, which “mirrors the dedication and hard work of the teams behind these iconic names and celebrates the strength and beauty of individuality,” include the Handpainted Series, where each piece is meticulously handcrafted to be distinctly one-of-a-kind; and the Versatile Collection, the designer’s signature style that redefines fashion versatility. Menswear will all be about Barongs as there is a strong demand for them.

“I was given full creative control. They wanted me to showcase my DNA. Even with the store design. This is temporary because they’re renovating the second level. But once the floor is done, they’ll give us a bigger space,” Quiñones said.

“I need to show some Filipino elements because in Rustan’s, they don’t really have a full Filipino collection. That’s one thing that’s missing. I used the usual fabrics like piña, jusi, silk organza, poplin, Mikado. The materials, like the silks, are sourced abroad while some are sourced because we have to make sure that the pieces are affordable, which go from P5,000 to P25,000,” Quiñones added.

When he started his career, the Samar native but now Los Angeles-trotting designer had couture leanings. “I had to discipline my designs because I had to make sure that they’re wearable. And so that more people can relate to the collection. It can appeal to a wide demographic, from early 20s to forever. There’s no specific age because I always see to it that my dresses can fit the forever ager,” he said of his ready-to-wear (RTW) venture.

The collaboration doesn’t follow the fashion calendar of having to do seasonal collections several times a year. But Quiñones promises that new and fresh pieces will be added to the display at least every two weeks.

At the time of the whirlwind interview, Quiñones was quick to admit that the collaborative collection didn’t have a name.

“Maybe I’ll call it ‘My DNA.’ I love voluminous. I like volume. I like versatility. I like timeless, fun and young. Monastic. So all those elements put together, that’s my collection.”

