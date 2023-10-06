Ivana Alawi dazzles in Michael Leyva gown at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

Ivana Alawi at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi slayed the ABS-CBN Ball red carpet held in Shangri-La Makati last Saturday.

Ivana walked the red carpet for the first time since becoming a contract star of ABS-CBN.

She looked gorgeous in a white Michael Leyva gown, as styled by Adrianne Concepcion.

The popular content creator also donned pieces of jewelry from Luna by Drake Dustin.

In her Instagram account, Ivana posted her photos from the ball.

"Last night," she captioned the post.

Her sister, Mona, commented that she's proud of her big sister.

"I love u im so proud of u," Mona said.

Belo Beauty, meanwhile, left three white heart emojis on her post.

