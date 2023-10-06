^

Ivana Alawi dazzles in Michael Leyva gown at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 5:50pm
Ivana Alawi dazzles in Michael Leyva gown at ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Ivana Alawi at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi slayed the ABS-CBN Ball red carpet held in Shangri-La Makati last Saturday.

Ivana walked the red carpet for the first time since becoming a contract star of ABS-CBN. 

She looked gorgeous in a white Michael Leyva gown, as styled by Adrianne Concepcion. 

The popular content creator also donned pieces of jewelry from Luna by Drake Dustin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivana Alawi (@ivanaalawi)

In her Instagram account, Ivana posted her photos from the ball. 

"Last night," she captioned the post. 

Her sister, Mona, commented that she's proud of her big sister. 

"I love u im so proud of u," Mona said. 

Belo Beauty, meanwhile, left three white heart emojis on her post. 

RELATEDIvana Alawi pranks sister Mona with dream car as birthday gift

IVANA ALAWI
