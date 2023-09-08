^

Entertainment

Ivana Alawi pranks sister Mona with dream car as birthday gift

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 2:46pm
Ivana Alawi pranks sister Mona with dream car as birthday gift
Ivana Alawi and her family.
Ivana Alawi via YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator-turned-actress Ivana Alawi gave her youngest sister Mona a brand new car for the latter's 19th birthday.

Ivana disguised the giving of the car as a prank, as she is often known to do, as seen in a video uploaded on her YouTube channel last September 5.

The actress informed viewers that everyone else in her family was in on the prank — pretend to get into an accident with the new car and the driver (actually a hired actor) would start an argument.

WATCH: Ivana Alawi pranks sister Mona on her birthday 

Early on in the video, Ivana explained that she had shot a fake birthday video for Mona during a trip to Hong Kong so that her younger sister would not get any inkling of the prank. Mona turned 19 last August 19.

Ivana bought a black 2023 Ford Territory Titanium X, which she purchased for P1.6 million with stacks of P1,000 bills. It was revealed that the car was Mona's dream car, which the former child actress planned to save up for. 

During the lengthy fake fight, Ivana "attempted" to settle the "conflict." The situation escalated, leaving Mona worried.

Mona burst into tears upon learning the whole set-up was staged and the car was going to be hers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivana Alawi (@ivanaalawi)

"Sobra-sobra, parang 'di ko alam paano tanggapin. Ewan ko kung ano ginagawa para i-deserve 'to, it's too much?" Mona said, to which Ivana replied, "Girl, ang ginawa mo ay lumabas ka sa world na 'to. Sobra-sobra na, lahat kami napapasaya mo sa ngiti at iyak mo."

Mona promised to take her family out on drives, including driving Ivana to her tapings. The video ended with Mona trying out the car for a test drive.

Ivana mentioned she planned the prank while in a taping, which might have been the shooting of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," as she is a recent addition to the series' cast. — Video from Ivana Alawi YouTube channel

RELATED: After denying rumors, Ivana Alawi joins 'Batang Quiapo'

IVANA ALAWI

PRANK
UP broadcast department calls for MTRCB chairman Lala Sotto resignation

KC Concepcion delighted after rumored 'afam' boyfriend finally flexed her on IG

'It's Showtime' suspension not yet final; Lala Sotto not involved in decision &mdash; MTRCB

&lsquo;She&rsquo;s fighting&rsquo;: Robi Domingo on fianc&eacute;e Maiqui Pineda&rsquo;s health condition &nbsp;

Love for film industry, comedy and Dolphy reunites Home Along Da Riles family &nbsp;

Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra sets next season with new conductor

Newly married Lovi Poe not taking a break from showbiz

No cuts in 105 minutes? Stars welcome &lsquo;long take&rsquo; challenge in Adolf Alix film &nbsp;

Voltes V Legacy stars proud to be part of successful live-action adaptation

