Ivana Alawi pranks sister Mona with dream car as birthday gift

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator-turned-actress Ivana Alawi gave her youngest sister Mona a brand new car for the latter's 19th birthday.

Ivana disguised the giving of the car as a prank, as she is often known to do, as seen in a video uploaded on her YouTube channel last September 5.

The actress informed viewers that everyone else in her family was in on the prank — pretend to get into an accident with the new car and the driver (actually a hired actor) would start an argument.

WATCH: Ivana Alawi pranks sister Mona on her birthday

Early on in the video, Ivana explained that she had shot a fake birthday video for Mona during a trip to Hong Kong so that her younger sister would not get any inkling of the prank. Mona turned 19 last August 19.

Ivana bought a black 2023 Ford Territory Titanium X, which she purchased for P1.6 million with stacks of P1,000 bills. It was revealed that the car was Mona's dream car, which the former child actress planned to save up for.

During the lengthy fake fight, Ivana "attempted" to settle the "conflict." The situation escalated, leaving Mona worried.

Mona burst into tears upon learning the whole set-up was staged and the car was going to be hers.

"Sobra-sobra, parang 'di ko alam paano tanggapin. Ewan ko kung ano ginagawa para i-deserve 'to, it's too much?" Mona said, to which Ivana replied, "Girl, ang ginawa mo ay lumabas ka sa world na 'to. Sobra-sobra na, lahat kami napapasaya mo sa ngiti at iyak mo."

Mona promised to take her family out on drives, including driving Ivana to her tapings. The video ended with Mona trying out the car for a test drive.

Ivana mentioned she planned the prank while in a taping, which might have been the shooting of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," as she is a recent addition to the series' cast. — Video from Ivana Alawi YouTube channel

RELATED: After denying rumors, Ivana Alawi joins 'Batang Quiapo'